Warzone players want Apex Legends ping system added to fix Caldera issues

Call of Duty: Warzone players have suggested that Raven Software take a page out of Apex Legends’ book when it comes to addressing the game’s ping system, as many believe it has gotten worse with the launch of Caldera.

The battle royale market has become awash with top-tier titles in recent years, with Fortnite, Apex Legends, and Warzone continuing to lead the way from the foundations set by the likes of H1Z1 and PUBG.

As a result, it’s not a shock to see some developers take inspiration from their rivals in the form of new features. It’s something Raven Software is doing in Warzone Season 2, bringing the Redeploy Balloons concept from Apex onto Caldera.

Some players, though, would like to see Raven go back to the well and use other features from Apex – with one big one being the trend-setting ping system to communicate with teammates a bit easier.

The ping system in Warzone has become an annoyance to players, and as Redditor Paul-Bag pointed out, appears to have only “gotten worse” following the integration with Call of Duty: Vanguard.

“Can we get a ping system that actually pings where your crosshair is instead of pinging any vehicle or piece of loot that might be within a 10-mile radius of where you’re pinging?” they asked, noting the issues that have arisen with it recently.

“They could take inspiration from Apex, I wouldn’t mind that even if it was copy pasted,” said one fan, while others were “surprised” to not see it bundled in with all the quality of life fixes in the Season 2 patch.

Some claimed there is a delay on the current ping, which causes headaches too. “Somewhere around early 2020 it broke and now it’s got a delay and also it’s way less accurate,” they added.

Back in mid-2021, EA did patent the ping system from Apex, while also opening up the possibility of other games being able to implement it. Though, who knows if Warzone will ever tap into that possibility.