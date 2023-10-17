Warzone players want another nerf for “pay to win” Gaia skin that’s worse than Roze

Call of Duty Warzone fans are urging the devs to, once again, change the Gaia skin as it is still “broken” despite being nerfed not too long ago.

Over the last few years, Warzone players have had to contend with some pretty broken and downright pay-to-win features – especially when it comes to skins.

The infamous Roze skin plagued the battle royale for quite some time, as it was impossible to see the blacked-out skin when players were hiding in corners. It was a similar story with the 100 Thieves skin, but that was addressed a little more quickly than Roze.

Now, as we head towards Modern Warafare 3, Warzone has been overrun by the Gaia skin – or what some are calling Groot. It’s a tree-styled skin for the Halloween event, but there are some pretty big visibility issues with it, even despite a recent update to make it more visible.

Warzone players want “pay to win” Gaia skin changed again

The Gaia skin has already been labeled as “pay to win” by many players and while that update was supposed to make it more visible, that hasn’t been the case. In fact, some believe it’s even worse than the infamous Roze skin.

“Worst skin ever. Exponentially worse then the Roze skin,” stated one player. “Damn and I thought the gimp suit Roze skin was bad lmfao. That’s crazy,” added another. “God, I hate this skin man,” another commented.

Many players have taken to social media to demand further changes, showing off their miserable experiences where trying to see the skin in certain situations is impossible. That includes Redditor bmujagic, who completely lost an enemy when they were in an area with a bit of vegetation around.

Other players noted that the skin will be a “huge problem” if it makes it into Modern Warfare 3 in its current state, especially given the lighting and landscapes on some of those maps.

It very much remains to be seen if the devs will roll out another nerf, but it’s clear that players are fed up with not being able to see their enemies.