Warzone players using new tracker app to identify potential hackers

Warzone’s hacking problem still continues to rage and with no signs of an official fix from Activision, players are now taking the matter into their own hands.

From aimbots to wallhacks, Warzone cheaters have numerous ways they can get an unfair advantage over their opponents. While Activision continues to target websites selling hacks, the game’s current anti-cheat continues to prove ineffective. In fact, it’s now become an incredibly rare occurrence where a Warzone lobby doesn’t have any hackers in it.

One of the most frustrating things about this issue is that it wastes a lot of time for normal players looking to play the game. After all, getting into the top 10 only to have your chances of victory ruined by a hacker isn’t exactly ideal. Even if you do report a potential cheater, the free-to-play nature of Warzone means that users can simply make another account.

Fortunately, there is a way players can check whether their lobby is filled with hackers before they commit to a full match.

How to use Overwolf Warzone tracker to avoid hackers

In order to see if you have any hackers in your Warzone lobby, you’ll first need to download a Warzone stats tracker. Simply follow the steps below to add Overwolf to your desktop.

Head over to overwolf.com Click on ‘Warzone Tracker’. Select the ‘download’ option. Once downloaded, simply link Overwolf Warzone tracker to your Warzone account. Open the Overwolf app and boot up Warzone. When you’ve joined a lobby, hit ‘Alt+L’ to bring up all the live player information.

Hackers in Warzone are usually incredibly easy to spot as the vast majority of them will be low-level accounts with incredibly high KDs. If you spot any players that have suspiciously high stats, then simply leave the lobby and queue up for another game.

While the Overwolf Warzone tracker doesn’t fix the root cause of the game’s hacking problem, it can help you avoid any frustrating matches in the future.