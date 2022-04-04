Warzone players slam “unplayable” game over Season 2 Reloaded lag issues

Call of Duty: Warzone players have asked Raven Software for a few fixes, especially going the way of lag, as some have experienced “crazy” issues following the Season 2 Reloaded update.

Warzone’s Season 2 Reloaded update ushered in some pretty big tweaks for the battle royale, with Rebirth Island going under the knife for some ‘reinforced’ map changes and a handful of popular perks being nerfed.

While it’s been pretty well-received, seeing as the update has prompted a few shakeups to the way players attack games and build their loadouts, it has also caused plenty of headaches as well.

Players have noted that there are a few fair bugs rearing their head again, including texture issues on Caldera, but they’ve also run into some problems regarding lag and hit registration too.

Plenty of Warzone players across social media have aired their frustrations with the lingering problems, questioning if it’s specific to them or the community as a whole.

Recently came back to the game after not playing for a few months and every single game on Caldera has been really laggy,” stated Redditor DonRegan25. “Stuttering around, items coming out of chests in slow motion, people stuttering back and forth in fights.” Others quickly noted that they’ve witnessed the same thing, despite not having any connection issues.

“On high-end pc, and I can attest for a fact that the lag is real,” said StrifeWavy. “Was fine before they took out the April Fools Playlists’. Good Old Warzone! Something simple changes? Something major breaks.” Others stated that the battle royale has become “unplayable” due to the constant stuttering.

Some players haven’t even been able to get into games to experience the lag, though, as they’ve been kicked out during the warm-up period. “Every match, without fail. Rebirth, BR, Plunder, I’m literally unable to play the game,” added ghostgaming367, who asked if Raven were playing a “sick joke” on them.

Lag and hit registration problems have lingered in Warzone for quite some time, and while the devs have quelled the complaints before, it remains to be seen if they’ll be able to do so this time around.