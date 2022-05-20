Warzone players shoot King Kong’s testicles for easy XP

Warzone’s Operation Monarch event has been live since May 11, 2022, and players have been using the special mode to farm XP. One player has been grinding Kong’s jewels.

Operation Monarch is the latest crossover to make its way to the battlefields of Call of Duty: Warzone.

While the hotly-anticipated game mode has garnered mixed reactions from the game’s community, players have found joy in taking down the behemoths to acquire XP.

One player has discovered an XP exploit during the event that requires an intense focus on King Kong’s testicular area.

Warzone player shoots Kong’s testicles to farm XP

Discovered by Redditor Mundoschristmas, the player posted a clip to the forum-based social app titled “You get XP for tickling Kong’s sack.” Yes, you read that correctly.

Demonstrating the hilarious exploit, Mundoschristmas flies a helicopter towards the crouch of the tower-sized gorilla and begins shooting the jewels of the great ape throughout the four-second clip.

The video was eventually marked as NSFW by one of the Warzone Reddit mods, the video picked up steam, and other players began chiming in on the crotchy exploit.

One person commented: “There’s a reason this video is so short…When Kong does his ground stomp, that’s the end of it.”

Another person offered their comments on the matter with humor, stating: “Kong’s eyes were rolled all the way back.”

Along with the exciting exploit of flying a helicopter near Kong’s privates, players can also shoot at the titan from the ground level, just as the Operation Monarch event intended.

Whether you’re opting to give the ape a militaristic mandscape with the helicopter or if you’re choosing the old-fashioned run and gun option, be sure to take the titans down and retrieve that extra XP before the event ends on May 25, 2022.