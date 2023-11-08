Warzone players reveal biggest change they’re excited for in MW3
Warzone fans have revealed the things they’re most excited for when Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 takes over the battle royale, with one big change leading the way.
With the Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 cycle approaching its endpoint, it won’t be long before the CoD community is diving into Modern Warfare 3 and checking out everything the new installment has to offer.
However, if you’re solely a Warzone fan, things aren’t going to change overnight. The integration between MW3 and the CoD battle royale isn’t set to happen until December, with the new Urzkistan map being the main highlight. Other maps and additions will come down the line too, so there is a little bit of a wait still.
Despite that, players are already excited to see what MW3 has to offer the battle royale and have started to reveal what they’re most excited about when it comes to the upcoming changes.
Warzone fans excited for MW3 to clean up gunplay
If you’re expecting the new map – and returning maps – to be the main cause for excitement, well, you wouldn’t be too far off base.
It’s actually a potential clean-up of visual clutter that has got most players excited as it’ll make gun fights a bit easier to navigate.
“Looking forward to MW3 gunplay. Less visual recoil and gunsmoke is a W,” said one. “As an M&K peasant, less visual recoil and clutter,” another agreed. “Reduced gun smoke, muzzle flash, and shake. I’m stoked to be able to (hopefully) see what I’m shooting at at a distance,” added another.
Others added that the overall “fresh start” of a new game is enough for them, while some players are hoping that a return to the original Warzone movement breathes new life into the battle royale.
As noted, we’ll have to wait until December to see how things shake out, but plenty of fans are excited anyway.