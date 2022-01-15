Warzone players puzzled after unusual $120,000 contract bonus

Warzone fans were left puzzled after an in-game bounty contract paid out one team an insane $120,000 to each player rather than the usual amounts.

Warzone players have become quite accustomed to encountering obscure bugs during games. From the map refusing to load to controversial invisible skin issues, as well as a Gulag glitch that allows players to run around the 1v1 arena – these are just a few examples of what to expect when playing Caldera.

To add to the list, the latest bizarre bugs to be found have left players baffled, and it stems from bounty contracts.

One team was paid out an abnormal $120,000 per player upon completion of the contract, and they’re not alone.

Typically Warzone bounties usually pay a few thousand dollars upon completion. However, Warzone player Aur0n shared a clip of their team encountering a strange bug where they received $120,000 each.

“A bounty contract gave us $120,000 each,” said the player. This wasn’t a graphical glitch, though, as they were able to spend the full amount at Buy Stations and pick up UAVs that “lasted the whole game.”

Another player commented on their own experience with getting an insane bounty payout: “I picked one up that had a 75k reward but it got patched,” said Shencer01. “I assumed it was a graphical glitch but I guess not.”

Others couldn’t help but make fun of the situation. “Ahh the economy is fixed I see,” said one player, referring to Raven’s recently revealed plans to “nerf the map’s cash flow.”

Regardless, the bug will likely join the ever-growing list of things for the Raven Software devs to patch in an upcoming update.