Warzone players plead with Infinity Ward to add simple HUD feature

Warzone players have put forward a simple suggestion that could make a world of difference throughout Infinity Ward’s battle royale title.

While Warzone offers a solo playlist for individual players to drop in and be the last one standing, the chaotic Call of duty battle royale often shines brightest with bigger squads.

However, if you’re looking for that cooperative experience while matchmaking into random teammates, you may be left disappointed. A lack of communication from your partners could ruin the entire run. This vital suggestion from the Warzone community looks to help alleviate that gripe with a simple tweak.

Communication is key when it comes to knowing the whereabouts of your teammates, their loadout, how much health they have remaining, and so much more.

But a quick and painless change to Warzone’s Heads-Up Display (HUD) could make things much simpler for everyone involved. Rather than having to go through the motions of asking whether your allies have armor, for instance, there’s now an easier solution.

Where pertinent information is displayed in the bottom left corner of the screen, Reddit user ‘Notifyd’ asked for Infinity Ward to insert a few additional icons.

New icons underneath the health bars could be used to display Gas Masks, Armor Plates, and plenty of other items. This would help players quickly assess the state of their teammates, and just how they can assist in any given situation.

In the midst of a fight, you could drop armor for your friends without even asking if they’re in need. All thanks to a tiny yet game-changing icon.

“Could easily fit a uav or cluster symbol there too,” Reddit user ‘BenzoClaymore’ chimed in. Further expanding the simple HUD improvements to cover Killstreak icons as well.

“Each night it's me spam pinging armor plates when I have 5 or a gas mask when I have one and we find another,” ‘TheRealMrTrueX’ added. “This would be such an easy UI addition, let us see the basics of our squads inventory.”

While the quality of life improvement certainly has the backing of the Warzone community, Infinity Ward is yet to address the matter.

There’s no telling if a similar feature was already in the works at Infinity Ward, but it’s clear that Warzone players would greatly benefit from the additional information in-game.