Warzone players plead for sniper buff after seeing Kar98k damage downgrade

Ryan Lemay . 1 hour ago

Sniper rifles used to dominate Warzone at the peak of their power, but the Season 4 update made assault rifles the go-to class. Warzone players are demanding a class-wide to close the gap.

Warzone players recently claimed that sniper rifles are “useless” after the Season 4 Update.

Raven Software increased a few one-shot kill distances for snipers in the Season 3 update and increased bullet velocity by 4% for the KAR98k, Type 99, and 3-Line Rifle in the June 30 update.

The June 30 update also nerfed the NZ-41, but some Warzone fans still claim that the NZ-41 is just as powerful and snipers are still inferior.

Activision Snipers no longer have a massive impact on the Warzone meta.

Warzone fans demand sniper rifle buff

Sniper rifles are a contentious topic for the game’s community and a player shared a clip on Reddit showing a 40 meter headshot not downing an enemy.

The clip sparked outrage in the comments section.

One user responded, “I don’t have any sniper loadouts anymore because all the Sniper Rifles suck right now. This is a huge miss by the people who manage this game.”

The comment received 236 upvotes and a thread of over 70 mentions of players discussing similar struggles.

Another person added, “instead, you get beamed by an NZ-41 with no recoil; how fun! At least with sniping, you had to lead your target and didn’t have such a forgiving magazine and consistent fire rate.”

Raven Software decreased the NZ-41’s recoil recovery by 20% in the June 30 update. The developers stated, “recoil recovery is the speed in which the screen returns to the center after firing each shot. This change results in a noticeable difference in recoil intensity for the NZ-41.”

As shown above, Call of Duty players are unsatisfied with the change, and fewer are equipping snipers.