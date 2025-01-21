Warzone players plead for changes as even Verdansk can’t get them excited

Verdansk is finally set to return to Warzone as part of Season 3, and it could be the next time we see Aydan dropping in.

A Warzone poll showed fans aren’t as excited about Verdansk as you would think, and that boils down to the battle royale’s persistent problems.

Cheating concerns and server performance issues drove Warzone players away in Season 1. During December alone, Warzone lost over 102,000 players, totaling 32.6% of its player base on Steam.

In response, Activision rolled out a plan to drastically improve Warzone in Season 2, starting on Jan 28. The devs revealed that the focus is prioritizing gameplay tuning, quality-of-life changes, and ongoing bugs, meaning some initially planned new content has been pushed back.

This update is intended to get the battle royale back in a better state before the exciting new content, reportedly scheduled for Season 3. However, some players aren’t as convinced about the battle royale’s future.

Warzone players turn back on Verdansk

Activision

At CoD Next, in August 2024, Activision shocked fans by announcing that Warzone’s original map, Verdansk, will finally return in 2025. Initially, rumors suggested that Black Ops 6 would launch with Verdansk as its primary battle royale environment.

It now appears that it won’t happen until Season 3, which most likely won’t be until early to mid-April.

ModernWarzone asked in a poll if the return of Verdansk would be enough to right the ship for Warzone amid the declining player count numbers, and 74% of players said they don’t think it will save the game.

“That’s because nostalgia will only take us so far,” one fan claimed. “If they don’t make meaningful changes, it will stay the same as it is now.”

“A map isn’t going to change how the game performs,” a second user added. “We have had great BR maps, but it’s all the rest that makes it unplayable.”

With all that being said, Raven Software and Activision have a lot riding on this Season 2 update and how well of a job it does addressing the troubling issues plaguing the game.

For more on what fans can expect in Season 2, check out our complete guide.