Warzone players plan boycott following Activision Blizzard lawsuit

A number of Warzone players are planning a mass boycott of the game after it was revealed that California is taking legal action against Activision Blizzard, in a show of solidarity with the company’s mistreated employees.

The gaming giants, who have published some of the world’s biggest titles with Call of Duty, Overwatch, World of Warcraft, and more in their inventory, are facing serious criticism from the wider community.

With the company being described as having a “pervasive frat boy culture” in the lawsuit from the State of California, many workers, fans, and partners of the company have taken a stand against the treatment of some, mainly female, employees.

Advertisement

On top of that, a number of players have vowed to stop playing Activision Blizzard games or take a break from them, and it looks like Warzone players might be planning to do the same en masse.

We’ve already seen former employees give scathing insights into their time with the company, as well as CEO Bobby Kotick admitting that their response to the backlash was “tone-deaf”, but this could really hit them where it hurts.

Read More: FaZe Kalei threatens to quit Warzone events amid cheating crisis

A Reddit post from Jaszs has called for players to “really consider not buying anything from the shop (battle pass included),” saying that ”Activision Blizzard must pay for what they’ve done.”

Advertisement

The post itself has received over 1000 upvotes, with multiple awards from fellow Warzone players in agreement with the idea of boycotting the store.

“Based on what’s going on, I really think those guys don’t deserve anything from us,” Jaszs explained. “You can even keep playing the game if you want, just don’t spend any money in their store.”

Others agreed and expressed their support. “Yeah, I’m not spending a dime,” said one fan. “I’m done with them bro. Every day there is worse news,” added another.

With loads of comments clearly in agreement with the sentiment, it’ll be interesting to see whether there’s any noticeable difference in Warzone’s microtransaction figures going forward.