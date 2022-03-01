Warzone players now using Ukrainian Operator to show solidarity in-game

While Call of Duty: Warzone doesn’t have a Ukrainian flag Calling Card, players have found a different way to show in-game solidarity. In a growing movement, they’re returning to one of the game’s launch skins: Yegor.

There are a number of flag Calling Cards you can use to show national pride in Warzone, but some countries are left off of that list. Ukraine is one such country, which has disappointed players who want to show solidarity with its people.

So, politically inspired gamers have found a different way to show support. They’ve gone all the way back to a Modern Warfare 2019 Operator, Yegor, who’s described as a Ukrainian national in-game.

In a Reddit post that’s gotten over 1,500 upvotes and hundreds of comments in less than a day, ‘stefbeukers’ told players about the skin: “Since there is no Ukrainian calling card: you can run an Ukrainian operator to show a little support.”

Warzone players use Ukrainian Operator to show solidarity

While you might not be able to tell Yegor is Ukrainian just from his shirtless presence, the in-game files confirm his nationality. As the game details, Yegor Novak was born in Ukraine in 1986, decades before joining forces with Captain John Price and Kyle “Gaz” Garrick in 2019.

Since joining the game as a playable Operator with MW19, he has received over 22 skins – giving players options if they don’t want to go shirtless.

In the comments, many were quick to appreciate stefbeukers’ intentions. One user replied “thanks comrade,” while another said they “would love to see lobbies full of shirtless Yegor.”

Of course, some have also lashed out at the idea – sarcastically laughing at these “real activists” and saying that they “understand the sentiment, but this seems highly useless.”

Regardless of how you feel about performative activism, using the skin simply accomplishes what beukers mentioned: it’s “to show a little support.” If you want to do so and don’t already have Yegor unlocked, you can likely buy one of his skins from the in-game Operator menu.