Warzone players loving Caldera Clash so much they want it on Rebirth Island

Warzone Season 2 brought a new version of the Clash game mode to Caldera, and players are enjoying it so much they think it would be perfect on Rebirth Island.



When the new era of Warzone dropped, Caldera Clash was introduced to the game. This deathmatch LTM took aspects of the classic battle royale and mixed it with 50v50 mayhem.

It’s a race to 450 points, which can be earned in various ways. While the mode is currently only on Caldera, players feel that this would be even more fun on Rebirth.

Advertisement

Rebirth Island is already chaotic enough as it is the smallest map in Warzone and can have multiple respawns. However, players want to add to the pandemonium.

Warzone players want Caldera Clash on Rebirth

A Reddit post by ‘astrala’ discusses how great Caldera Clash has been in its short history and why it would be perfect for the fast-paced map.

While the community pushes for it to stay as a permanent mode, others have a specific vision for its future of it.

One Redditor said, “you know, I’d like to see clash on Rebirth Island.” This would create a non-stop action experience where players are constantly getting into fights.

Advertisement

Another person seconded the idea and even thinks the chaos would be fun. “I agree that clash would do well on rebirth, it would be pretty chaotic too.”

It could serve as Warzone’s version of the multiplayer map Shipment, which is extremely wild with constant fighting.

While this may not be something that the devs had in mind, it could be something that they want to keep in mind as the community is saying “that would be fun.”