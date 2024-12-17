Warzone players hit back at Activision apology over anti-cheat issues

Warzone players have hit out at Acitivsion’s apology over the Ricochet anti-cheat in Warzone, claiming it is a ‘desperate’ move.

Over the last few years, Call of Duty has struggled with cheaters. The Ricochet anti-cheat was supposed to address that, however, hackers have continued to find ways to ruin non-cheater’s days.

In late November, Activision admitted that Black Ops 6’s Ranked mode also had a cheating problem amid rampant community outrage. The anti-cheat has been called a “failure” by some prominent voices in the COD scene.

Article continues after ad

Despite all that, the devs have promised to implement further fixes in a bid to corral cheaters. The latest came on December 16 as Activision apologized to fans, promising new server-side protections in Season 2 and 3 of Black Ops 6.

Sledgehammer Games RICOCHET anti-cheat hasn’t been a silver bullet for hacking.

Black Ops 6 fans doubt anti-cheat changes will fix anything

However, some fans just aren’t sold on that. They especially aren’t pleased with the mention of Ricochet becoming a kernel-level driver, seeing as it already has that.

Article continues after ad

“Fool me five times shame on me. I don’t believe anything they say regarding the anti-cheat,” one fan said. “This is just going to be another half assed anti-cheat update that accomplishes nothing like the past 4 anti-cheat updates they have done,” commented another.

Article continues after ad

“They aren’t adding a kernel level driver because they already have one and clearly the one that already exists is pure s*it,” another added. “This blog post stinks of desperation.”

In their apology, Activision admitted that they “did not hit the mark” with the Ricochet integration in Season 1. That was another point of contention for players.

“I still find it concerning that crossplay is forced enabled with an anti-cheat that admittedly did not “hit the mark”,” Twitch streamer LunchTime pointed out.

Article continues after ad

Crossplay has long been a source of annoyance for console players, seeing as they’re thrust into lobbies with PC players who have access to cheats.

Article continues after ad

“How about CROSSPLAY OFF for console,” another suggested.