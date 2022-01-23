Warzone players furious with secret buff that makes Vanguard planes deadlier

Warzone players have been complaining about the power of planes ever since the move to the Pacific. Instead of nerfing them, Activision released a secret buff that makes them even stronger.

Planes were first introduced to Warzone with the Caldera update. This World War II theme brought the flying device that has been raining terror on the island.

They are so strong that people have been shadowbanned for abusing a trick that helps boost their K/D.

While fans expected them to get nerfed, Warzone devs had other ideas and didn’t even let the community know that they made a massive change to planes.

Hidden change makes Warzone plane stronger

YOU CAN THIRST PEOPLE WITH PLANES NOW?!?! pic.twitter.com/UN4a4V1wOn — NRG Isaac (@IceManIsaac) January 22, 2022

A Twitter clip from Warzone streamer IceManIsaac revealed that planes were given even more power by allowing them to finish off downed enemies.

Before, people in planes could only knock an opponent but now they can secure the kill from the safety of the sky.

Fans were not happy to realize that this was put in the game. Fellow content creator Expel cracked a joke as he sarcastically said, “Thank god they fixed that.”

Thank god they fixed that. Was worried controller players wouldn’t be able to drop 40s anymore 🙄 — Expel (@iamExpel) January 22, 2022

Other people were distraught by this and wondered why the devs would bolster a feature that was already strong. “No way they buffed the plane lmao.”

Another person couldn’t believe that this even made it into the game and questioned the decision of even putting planes into Warzone. “How did they think adding these planes would add any sort of balance.”

This is far from the first time players have complained about these sky vehicles being too strong. But, there still hasn’t been a nerf to make these less oppressive on Caldera.