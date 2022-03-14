Warzone players furious with “broken” battle pass not leveling correctly

Call of Duty: Warzone players have been left furious with the current battle pass, claiming that it is currently “broken” and won’t level up correctly.

Over the last couple of years, the battle pass has become a hugely influential part of multiplayer games as players exchange hours of grinding for different rewards in the form of new weapons, skins, and other cosmetics.

When it comes to Warzone, the battle pass has had its fair share of ups and downs, with players often praising the devs for the new character skins while also panning them for the addition of weapon blueprints and ‘filler’ items.

Most recently, the battle pass has presented players with headaches as they claim their progress isn’t representative of the hours or performances they’ve put in, and they want an explanation from the developers.

Warzone fans frustrated with battle pass progress

Multiple players have highlighted the issue over the last few days including Redditor Wicked_one_at, who simply asked “What is wrong with the battle pass?” The Warzone fan claimed their battle pass level had “not moved at all” despite doing everything they could to level it up.

Their issues were echoed by plenty of others, some claiming it is “glitched” and “bugged up,” while others stated it is now just “extremely slow” following a few double XP weekends.

“There’s something wrong with the BP,” stated Revolutionary-Bed761. “I’ve played the same amount as I always have and usually would be done the BP or close to it by this time and I’m sitting at level 31.”

Other players have taken to Twitter to try and get answers from Activision, some claiming that they’re seeing major discrepancies in the XP they’re earning for the battle pass versus who they’re playing with.

On top of those issues, there are plenty of players who simply cannot access the battle pass screen, with the game throwing them out pretty instantly after trying.

I’m level 275 now and I’m 3/4 of the way through the battle pass. This is stupid lol. #Warzone #CallofDutyWarzone — AmericanTorpedo (@AmericanTorpedo) March 11, 2022

anyone else’s warzone battle pass not working cause it’s getting on my last nerve now — toni✨ (@toekelly_) March 12, 2022

As it stands, the developers haven’t listed the issues on their public Trello board, but they do have a double XP period on the horizon.

It remains to be seen if that’ll right some of the issues for players or if the problems will persist regardless.