When is Rebirth Island Trios coming back in Warzone? Players frustrated

Warzone players furious over removal of Rebirth Island Trios in Season 1

Published: 30/Dec/2020 11:48

by Alex Garton
Infinity Ward/Activision

There’s a lot of anger in the Warzone community as Rebirth Island Trios have been rotated out. Rebirth Island Quads Mini Royale has replaced the mode, and it’s fair to say players are not happy about it.

The arrival of Rebirth Island Trios with the Season 1 Warzone update was met with mixed reactions from the community. Some players loved the fast-paced gameplay and constant gunfights, whereas others complained the island was simply too small.

Despite this, the mode was becoming extremely popular heading into the second week of Season 1. Therefore, it’s no surprise that players have hit back with complaints now the Trios mode has been removed.

Rebirth Island map location
Infinity Ward/Activision
The integration of Black Ops Cold War and Warzone was released on December 16.

Warzone players angry at the removal of Rebirth Trios

A thread posted to the CODWarzone subreddit criticizing the rotation of Rebirth Trios has over 1800 upvotes at the time of writing.

The post simply expresses frustration that the Rebirth Trios mode has been removed just after the game had become enjoyable for a lot of players: “Just when I started to enjoy the game again… they had to remove it, slap in some stupid quad gamemode and a stupid gulag.”

Map of Rebirth Island
Infinity Ward/Activision
The Rebirth Island map is significantly smaller than Verdansk and hosts only 40 players.

The new Mini Royale Quads mode takes the chaos of Rebirth Island to a new level, effectively halving the size of the already small map. Unfortunately, this new mode has not been well-received by the community and players are requesting for Trios to be brought back.

There’s obvious frustration from players that the developers do not listen to their feedback. This is clear in the multiple comments that express how “tired” fans are of good game modes being removed.

There’s no doubt that Rebirth Island Trios were incredibly popular. Some fans have even gone on record to say it “could have been a stand-alone game it was so good.”

Warzone player’s love for the mode primarily revolved around the fact that it encouraged aggressive play. By having both Verdansk and Rebirth Island Trios, players had a choice depending on which style of gameplay they preferred.

When is Rebirth Island Trios coming back to Warzone?

It’s difficult to say when exactly Rebirth Island Trios will return to Warzone. Typically, the game modes are rotated every Tuesday of each week. Of course, there may be a number of new Rebirth Island modes we haven’t seen yet so it’s unclear how many rotations it will take before Trios returns.

We’ll have to see if the developers listen to the plea of the fans and bring back Rebirth Trios earlier than expected. It’s most likely that the community will simply have to wait for the mode to be rotated back in.

Unfortunately, it could be a number of weeks or months before it comes back around.

Black Ops Cold War players frustrated after old Black Ops 4 scorestreak bug appears again

Published: 30/Dec/2020 6:06

by Brad Norton
Black Ops Cold War gameplay
Activision

While Black Ops Cold War might be the latest release in the Call of Duty franchise, players have uncovered a critical Gunship bug that still hasn’t been fixed from 2018’s Black Ops 4.

With a new CoD releasing every single year, there’s a ton of content to produce in a small window. With hundreds of developers pumping out new campaigns, multiplayer maps, and everything in between, it’s no surprise that some of it is occasionally flawed.

Amusing bugs and frustrating issues have been rather common since Black Ops Cold War released on November 13. Though most of these problems revolve around fresh content in the new game.

The latest critical bug is one that actually came to light two years ago. When calling in a Gunship killstreak in Black Ops Cold War, there’s a chance you see an identical bug from Black Ops 4.

“I remember posting about this exact same glitch back in Black Ops 4,” Redditor ‘Pony_Baloney’ said on December 29. A veteran pub stomper that’s all too familiar with high-end killstreaks, they pointed out an issue with the Gunship.

“Sometimes when you call in the Gunship your character will immediately close the laptop,” they explained. All of your efforts tallying kills to get the most expensive killstreak in the game can be wiped away in a split second. The Gunship springs into action before being put away just moments later.

As it turns out, this exact same bug also impacted the Gunship from time to time in Black Ops 4. A post from the same player two years prior showcased the glitch in action. Clearly, it’s identical to the problem found in Black Ops Cold War.

“I submitted this bug report several times throughout 2018, and as a long-time COD player it’s honestly disappointing.”

Have had this gunship glitch happen to me multiple times. Pretty annoying. from Blackops4

Treyarch is yet to address the incredibly dated problem. Given how the full Black Ops 4 cycle came and went without a fix, there’s a chance the same might happen here.

“Seems to happen most frequently when getting multiple gunships in a single game,” they added back in 2018. So if you’re constantly topping the scoreboards in pubs, you might want to think twice before calling in multiple Gunships.