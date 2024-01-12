Warzone players furious over new playlist from imaginary community poll

Warzone players aren’t happy about all the picks stemming from a “community vote” in the January 11 playlist update. Because as it turns out, they didn’t actually vote for one of them.

One of the somewhat contentious features of Call of Duty: Warzone are the playlist updates. Playlist updates happen each week on a Thursday, these switch up maps, squad numbers, and modes to keep things fresh.

However, not all community members are fans of these rotations, with many disappointed about having to wait for their favorite maps and modes to appear.

Raven Software tried to take these concerns under consideration, creating a system where the community gets to vote on what they want to appear in each week’s rotation. However, when the playlist for January 11 released, players were quick to point out it had a rather large problem.

In a tweet announcing the playlist rotation, Raven Software listed ‘Orlov Military Base – Trios’ as a ‘community vote’ for the game’s Resurgence mode.

However, as many were quick to point out, that community vote never happened.

The original poll was a vote for Quads, and Vondel clearly won out. While Orlov did appear in this quads poll, Raven Software never created a community poll for trios.

“Nobody, and I mean nobody, voted for Orlov Military Base,” said one Twitter user.

Activision Warzone players weren’t happy with the inclusion of a map and squad size none of them voted on.

“There was no “community vote” for Military Base to be in trios”, another agreed, going on to ask the devs to replace it with Ashika.

Imaginary polls aside, players still appear unhappy with the playlist rotation system.

“Like seriously, what are you guys doing? Just let us play what we want to play!” reads the thread’s top comment.

It seems like playlists are something Warzone’s devs still need to work on if they want to keep the player base happy.