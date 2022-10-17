Warzone players furious as “invisible” enemies only show as shadows

Based out of Liverpool, Connor is Dexerto's UK Weekend Editor having joined the website in 2018 with a degree in International Journalism. You can find him covering everything from CoD, GTA, FIFA, Apex Legends, and influencer boxing. Need to get in touch? Email Connor at [email protected]

Call of Duty: Warzone players have been left furious by “invisible” players that only appear as shadows in-game, but no one’s quite sure what causes it.

In the two and a bit years that Warzone has been around, fans of the Call of Duty battle royale have run into several issues with invisible players.

While some players have been able to go invisible due to hacks, that isn’t always the case. Some have been able to appear somewhat ‘invisible’ due to the skin they’ve used blending in with the landscape of the map, while others have used glitches to just appear as a floating gun. In these cases, not even the all-powerful aim assist can help all that much.

Even though we’re just a few weeks away from the launch of Warzone 2.0, these problems have managed to rear their heads again, but not everyone is quite so sure how it’s amended to happen.

Invisible Warzone players still popping up in-game

It was flagged by Redditor V_I_N_E_S, who noted their confusion by how an enemy was only represented on-screen by the shadow that their character model usually shows.

They seemed to suspect that the enemy would pop around the corner at any moment, but when the Warzone player did finally fire off a shot at them, they were just gunned down without even having a chance.

“Been happening for months now… nobody believed me when I said it because I don’t record my play and people assumed I was making up excuses,” said one commenter. “I’ve had it a few times where I can’t see or hear the enemy until they start shooting me but this is something else,” added another.

Some fans suggested that the suspect player in question was using cheats to appear invisible too. “So many f**king cheats,” said one. “Hacker though he could still be invisible, but the shadow still gave him away. So… Anticheat both working and not working?” added another.

All in all, players couldn’t determine whether it was a hack or a glitch, but they’re all hopeful that things get ironed out for the arrival of Warzone 2.0. Though, we’ll just have to wait and see.