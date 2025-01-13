Warzone players furious after leak indicates bad news for Verdansk

A Warzone leak finally gives players a better idea of when Verdansk’s return date, but players still have a long time to wait.

At CoD Next, in August 2024, Activision shocked fans by announcing that Warzone’s original map, Verdansk, will return in 2025.

Initially, rumors suggested that Black Ops 6 would launch with Verdansk as its primary battle royale environment. However, on June 27, a leak suggested that the iconic map would launch in the middle of the title’s lifecycle instead.

Some players held out hope that Activision would release Verdansk in either Season 2 or the mid-season update, but a new rumor confirmed their worst fears.

Warzone players lose excitement over Verdansk return

Activision

Based on findings by CoD leaker TheGhostofHope, CharlieIntel reported, “Verdansk will reportedly return to Call of Duty: Warzone in Season 03 of Black Ops 6.”

Season 2 doesn’t start until January 28. Season 1 began on Nov. 14 and lasted 75 days or around two and a half months. If Season 2 follows that schedule, Verdansk won’t return until early to mid-April.

BO6 didn’t launch with a new battle royale map, so some players are ready to move on from Urzikstan.

“Three more months with Urzisktan unchanged and with a broken and boring Warzone,” one fan responded.

“Why wait until Season 3, what’s taking them so long,” a second user asked.

There is also hesitation that Verdansk will solve all of the current problems Warzone suffers from. In December 2024, Warzone lost over 102,000 players, or 32.6% of its player base on Steam.

Frustrations stem from performance issues and an overabundance of cheaters, and some players fear that nothing will change until those complaints are addressed first.

“The game will be completely dead by season 3 if they don’t make major changes in the season 2 update,” a third commenter argued.

For more about what Raven Software has planned for Warzone in Season 2, check out everything we know about the upcoming update.