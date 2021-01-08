Logo
Call of Duty

Warzone players frustrated by new wall breach glitch in Rebirth Island

Published: 8/Jan/2021 17:41

by Jacob Hale
warzone rebirth island tower
Activision

Share

Warzone

Warzone players are becoming increasingly annoyed as cheaters have found a wall breach in the new Rebirth Island map, letting them hide within walls and kill unsuspecting enemies who can’t shoot back.

Warzone has never been without its glitches, including multiple wall breach spots and out-of-bounds areas that players can access and get an unfair advantage over enemies.

For the most part, though, these issues seem to have died down, with only a few isolated instances that normally get patched out fairly quickly.

Now, players have taken their skills from Verdansk over to Rebirth Island — and have found some brand new spots to hide in and cheat their way to a victory.

warzone rebirth island chemical engineering
Activision
You’ll want to be careful dropping at Chem. Eng. in Rebirth Island…

If you haven’t run into a player hiding in walls or outside of the map like this, you’ve been tremendously lucky. It’s a sure fire way to get your blood boiling, realizing that you’ve been decimated by an invisible opponent.

As you can see in the clip below, there’s literally nothing you can do, as this player was decimated by gunshots flying through a wall on Rebirth Island.

Tucked away in a corner in Chemical Engineering on the northeast side of the map, PatientZeero was killed through a wall by a seemingly invisible opponent, and it wasn’t until the killcam that you see an enemy duo sat inside, waiting for unsuspecting enemies to pass, not caring that they’re actively ruining everyone else’s game.

It’s not exactly clear how they manage to phase into the wall, but from what we can see, it doesn’t look particularly difficult, as one of the players runs in and out as if the wall isn’t even there.

This comes at a similar time as players discovering this bizarre loadout glitch, in which players can stand under their loadout as it drops and be pushed down into the Gulag — leaving them free to kill enemies trying to earn their spot back in the game.

It’s not yet clear whether Activision are aware of this new wall breach, but we’re sure they’ll want to fix it sooner rather than later to save any more matches being ruined.

Call of Duty

NICKMERCS explains how Warzone’s DMR should be nerfed in next update

Published: 8/Jan/2021 14:36

by James Busby
Activision / NICKMERCS (YouTube)

Share

Warzone Warzone Season 1

Call of Duty content creator Nick ‘NICKMERCS’ Kolcheff has given his thoughts on the recent Warzone DMR nerf, acknowledging that it wasn’t enough and offering the perfect advice on how best to nerf the weapon.

The DMR has been wreaking havoc in Warzone since its release at the start of Season 1. However, recent nerfs to its headshot damage and recoil have aimed to help decrease the Tactical Rifle’s kill potential. However, it seems the nerfs have done little to stop it from dominating the competition.

Even after the recent changes, the DMR is still the fastest killing gun in the entire game, capable of killing a fully armored enemy in a few shots.  For many Warzone players, these nerfs will seem rather minimal, but Call of Duty streamer NICKMERCS believes that the DMR’s days of domination are numbered. 

The DMR 14 Loadout in Warzone
Activision / Treyarch
The DMR 14 continues to dominate in both the casual and competitive Warzone scene.

NICKMERCS says DMRs days are numbered

The DMR 14 is still the most dominant gun in the entire game – in fact, this Marksman Rifle has proved so devastating that the majority of Warzone’s playerbase utilizes it. This has resulted in the meta becoming incredibly stale. 

“DMRzone is getting crazy. We’re sick of it, I’m sick of it,” said Nick says. “Nobody wants to do it anymore. It hurts, it’s pain, we’re done.” This sentiment certainly rings true for a lot of Warzone players, with many of them voicing their frustrations online

Nick explains how the best way to nerf the DMR

Even Dr Disrespect recently called for Warzone to “overhaul” the DMR. It certainly seems that everyone is in agreement over the overpowered nature of the game’s latest Marksman Rifle. “Raven Software said they reduced the headshot damage from a two-tap to a three-tap, but you can shoot that thing so damn fast that it doesn’t even matter.”

It’s clear that a lot of Warzone players are very unhappy about the current issue, but Nick believes there is a way to nerf the DMR without making it completely obsolete. “I think the best thing they could do is change the ammo to sniper ammo, and slow down the rate of fire a little bit. That might make it a much harder weapon to use.” 

Of course, only time will tell whether the next DMR nerf will render this gun completely useless. For now, though, it seems the DMR isn’t going anywhere soon. 