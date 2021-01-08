Warzone players frustrated by new wall breach glitch in Rebirth Island

Warzone players are becoming increasingly annoyed as cheaters have found a wall breach in the new Rebirth Island map, letting them hide within walls and kill unsuspecting enemies who can’t shoot back.

Warzone has never been without its glitches, including multiple wall breach spots and out-of-bounds areas that players can access and get an unfair advantage over enemies.

For the most part, though, these issues seem to have died down, with only a few isolated instances that normally get patched out fairly quickly.

Now, players have taken their skills from Verdansk over to Rebirth Island — and have found some brand new spots to hide in and cheat their way to a victory.

If you haven’t run into a player hiding in walls or outside of the map like this, you’ve been tremendously lucky. It’s a sure fire way to get your blood boiling, realizing that you’ve been decimated by an invisible opponent.

As you can see in the clip below, there’s literally nothing you can do, as this player was decimated by gunshots flying through a wall on Rebirth Island.

Tucked away in a corner in Chemical Engineering on the northeast side of the map, PatientZeero was killed through a wall by a seemingly invisible opponent, and it wasn’t until the killcam that you see an enemy duo sat inside, waiting for unsuspecting enemies to pass, not caring that they’re actively ruining everyone else’s game.

It’s not exactly clear how they manage to phase into the wall, but from what we can see, it doesn’t look particularly difficult, as one of the players runs in and out as if the wall isn’t even there.

This comes at a similar time as players discovering this bizarre loadout glitch, in which players can stand under their loadout as it drops and be pushed down into the Gulag — leaving them free to kill enemies trying to earn their spot back in the game.

It’s not yet clear whether Activision are aware of this new wall breach, but we’re sure they’ll want to fix it sooner rather than later to save any more matches being ruined.