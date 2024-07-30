Warzone players finally get long-awaited update for most expensive bundle

Modern Warfare 3 and Warzone’s most expensive bundle, the B.E.A.S.T. Glove, finally received a much-needed update that launches players across the map.

In April, as part of the Godzilla x Kong collaboration, Activision released a glove cosmetic item that required players to purchase four $20 bundles for a whopping $80 total.

MW3 players were livid over the “ridiculous” glove because it had no unique animations. Additionally, players argued that advertising around the glove made it seem like it would be a reward for gameplay rather than a completion reward for purchasing the other bundles.

Article continues after ad

The community was also concerned that this cosmetic opened the door for other expensive bundles in the future.

After almost four months, Activision has addressed these complaints by adding a new animation to the B.E.A.S.T Glove.

Following the update, if a player lands a punch with the B.E.A.S.T Glove, it will send the enemy flying across the map. However, instead of celebrating the change, players complained that this feature wasn’t added sooner.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

“Why did they change it months later?? I would’ve bought it day one if it did this,” one user responded.

In saying that, some players did express gratitude as they had lost hope the glove would ever get revisited.

“Thank you Sledgehammer Games for making this glove better! Now I can have more fun with this,” a second user added.

Still, $80 is still a steep price tag for any cosmetic in a $70 game, and other players made sure to remind the devs that this shouldn’t become standard practice moving forward.

Article continues after ad

“I mean that’s good it got an fun, additional effect now, but it’s still insane you need to spend $80 to unlock this,” one commenter argued.

The B.E.A.S.T. glove isn’t the only controversial item in Call of Duty. A new cat gun has frustrated players, with many accusing the developers of prioritizing cosmetics over banning cheaters.