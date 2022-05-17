Warzone players feel broken STG is the new AK-47 “with better recoil”

There have been a few great floor loot guns in Warzone’s history, but some players believe the current STG might be the best of them all, going so far as to say it’s even better than the Cold War AK-47.

Warzone Season 3 has shaken the game up in a big way but one small change has had big unintended consequences.

The new set of ground loot weapons has produced a clear standout in the form of the STG-44 and it’s so good that players are basing their whole strategy around it.

Warzone players dub ground loot STG “the new Ak-47”

It’s not often a gun that you can pick up from the floor completely changes the game, but in the case of the STG, that’s exactly what’s happening.

Advertisement

Read More: Warzone star JoeWo unveils fastest TTK Type 100 loadout for Season 3

The purple pickup has generated a ton of buzz over its low-recoil and fast TTK, and it’s easy to see why. Just like in the clip embedded below, each day the community finds a new way to put it to use in crunch-time situations.

One player noted that they’ve changed their entire loadout because of how easy it is to find these around the map: “I just got rid of my overkill classes knowing these are lying around everywhere.”

Read More: Warzone Gulag wins are being cancelled by another instant death bug

Another commenter added that this kind of strategy shift was unavoidable as soon as the gun was added to the loot pool

Advertisement

“You take what was the meta long-range AR and reduce its recoil by quite a bit. That’s pretty close to broken…”

While the freedom to run no-Overkill loadouts might be nice for a few people, when a gun gets this good it’s usually grounds for a nerf, so it might not stick around in this form for too long.