Warzone players exploiting broken map spot at Arsenal on Caldera

Caldera isn’t very airtight right now as the map currently has an exploit allowing players to get under the map and notch plenty of unfair kills to boost their chances of scoring a dub.

It would be fair to say that Warzone Pacific’s flashier version of battle royale has had its fair share of problems and complaints. From campy “rat spots” to a lack of visibility, Caldera is not perfect by any means.

However, its latest problem has appeared out of nowhere and is causing havoc during games of battle royale. A popular POI on the map seems to have a technical defect that allows players to exit the map, but still be able to kill players within it.

Warzone map exploit is bad for business

Caldera’s Arsenal POI is a popular spot, as despite being situated on the edge of the North-West section of the map, it’s a hotspot for loot.

Arsenal’s juiciest place to go to though has to be its giant, multi-floored building that is a literal haven for those in need of cash, weapons, and other supplies. However, at present, the location has more than meets the eye as reported by two different Warzone Reddit users.

In a post titled: “New glitch location in Arsenal? Got killed by this loser,” we saw a player illegally running around deep within the heart of the building’s structure, able to see all of the map through the building.

Even though it’s not evident in the video, the title of the post, and the fact we are spectating them, would insinuate that the player using the exploit killed our player using nefarious means.

In addition to that post, there was also another one on Reddit, only a screenshot this time, showing someone else quite clearly exploiting this new Caldera map glitch.

First and foremost, if you’re intending to hop into Caldera for a few games, then be sure to either steer clear of the Arsenal POI, or proceed with utmost caution.

As has been the case in the past for Warzone map exploits, we don’t expect this one to stick around for too long.