Warzone players demand removal of “unfair” Juggernaut on Rebirth Island

The Warzone Juggernaut suits have gained a lot of notoriety ever since their first introduction to Warzone, but the Season 2 Reloaded update has reintroduced them to the game.

From weapon trading to various map changes, the Warzone Pacific Season 2 Reloaded update has given Rebirth Island a new lease of life. While players are currently getting to grips with the new Armaguerra 43 SMG and grinding out challenges on the game’s smaller map, there is an old feature that is already angering the playerbase.

Alongside these exciting additions, Raven Software has also reintroduced Juggernaut suits to Warzone. However, this time, these heavily armored killstreaks can be utilized on Rebirth Island. This has obviously led to a lot of frustration and anger within the Warzone community, with many players calling for their removal.

Warzone Rebirth Island players call for Juggernaut suit removal

Unlike Caldera, Rebirth is much smaller in scale. This means players often find themselves in close proximity to their enemies. In fact, firefights are a lot more intimate and battles are often won and lost in seconds.

“They have lost complete touch with this community. Nobody asked for this,” said one commenter. “They’ve got to remove the Juggernaut from Rebirth. It Ruins the game because it is nearly impossible to kill in close quarters.”

With the majority of engagements being fought in close to mid-range, players often have to rely on their quick reflexes to win each gunfight. However, this dynamic completely changes when Juggernaut suits appear on the battlefield.

“Juggernaut was awful back when it was in Verdansk BR, the community hated it,” explained another player. “In Rebirth, it’s somehow even worse, since the map is so small. You can’t beam it from a distance and if you run away, you will hit another team.”

While these lethal drops are very rare, many Warzone players believe they completely ruin the balance of Rebirth Island matches.

Whether Raven will listen to the community and remove Juggernaut drops remains to be seen, but for now, these lethal killstreaks continue to prove problematic.