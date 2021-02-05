Logo
Warzone players demand hit reg fix as problems return in February 5 update

Published: 5/Feb/2021 14:27 Updated: 5/Feb/2021 16:34

by Connor Bennett
Ghost and Warzone characters fighting in Superstore
Activision

Call of Duty Warzone players are hoping for a few fixes after the February 5th patch brought back issues with hit registration, among other things. 

The February 5th update for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War and Warzone was a welcome one for many players, as it brought the return of Express, a Zombies map, and changes to Warzone. 

In particular, Warzone’s incredibly frustrating stim glitch was addressed and the Cold War weapons had the timing of ammo replenishment during empty reloads tweaked.

Though, upon fixing some problems, it appears as if Raven Software has created a few others. Players have reported issues with not being able to change operator, repeated game crashes, and hit registration – with the latter being incredibly frustrating once again. 

Warzone stim
Activision
The Stim glitch has long been one of the most controversial bugs in Warzone.

Hit registration was a big issue in the early days of Warzone, but it had seemingly gone away until the February 4th patch.

A whole host of players have complained about the issue cropping up again in some of their first matches on the new patch. “I was playing today and it was completely fine, but after the patch, I’m getting so many phantom bullets, no/delayed hitmarkers, and really weird aim assist,” posted Redditor Pollock04.

Another, MoJozzZ, added: “Well since the recent update there are no hitmarkers when you hit people, which actually really tilts me. Sort the game out, fix things instead of releasing an 11GB patch to fix hardly anything. Get your stuff together and fix the game.” 

Is anyone else having issue with bullet registration and hit markers since the patch? from CODWarzone

Others chimed in, confirming that the issue is back. “Same here! Came here to check out if I was the only one. Not only that but my reticle keeps disappearing randomly,” said one.” It looks like the hitmarker icon is loading in when you’re shooting,” added another. 

As of writing, the issue hasn’t made its way onto the Warzone Trello board of problems that are being looked into, but if its even more widespread, and more players complain, a fix will have to be found.

Hardpoint rotations for all Black Ops Cold War maps

Published: 5/Feb/2021 14:53

by Jacob Hale
Black Ops Cold War Hardpoint rotations
Activision

Once again, Hardpoint is one of the key modes in Black Ops Cold War, and with League Play arriving, we’ve put together the hardpoint objective rotations for every single map.

Since the mode was first introduced in Black Ops 2, it has, for the most part, become a staple of any Call of Duty game, barring one or two since then which either didn’t include it, or added it post-launch.

With the mode set to be an integral part of the Call of Duty League and League Play you’ll need to know your way around each map.

For that reason, we’ve compiled all the information you need here, with each Hardpoint rotation in Black Ops Cold War for every single map, and any map that comes out over the next year. We’ve also listed callouts for each point to help make them easier to remember.

Armada Strike

Armada hardpoint rotations black ops cold war
Activision
Armada Hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War.
  1. Submarine
  2. Starboard
  3. Upper Deck
  4. Lower Deck
  5. Upper Deck (by Starboard, opposite side of P3)

Cartel

Cartel hardpoint rotations black ops cold war
Activision
Cartel Hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War.
  1. Mid/upper crops
  2. Sheds
  3. Lower riverbed
  4. Garage
  5. Hangar

Checkmate

Cartel hardpoint rotations black ops cold war
Activision
Checkmate Hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War.
  1. Plane
  2. Hangar (near Shop)
  3. Under plane
  4. Containers
  5. Hangar (near Armory)

Crossroads

Crossroads black ops cold war
Activision
Crossroads Hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War.
  1. Munitions Storage (Tank)
  2. Lower Annex
  3. Munitions Storage (Wreckage)
  4. Munitions Storage (by spawn/rocks)

Express

Express hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War
Activision
Express hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War.
  1. Ticketing
  2. Walkway 1
  3. Control
  4. Walkway 2

Garrison

Garrison hardpoint rotations black ops cold war
Activision
Garrison Hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War.
  1. Walkway
  2. Radar
  3. Generators
  4. Main Floor (by Artillery)
  5. Main Floor (by Tank Wash)

Miami

Miami hardpoint rotations black ops cold war
Activision
Miami Hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War.
  1. Ocean Drive — Intersection
  2. Visitor’s Centre
  3. Beach South
  4. Blackwood – Lobby
  5. Back Alley

Moscow

Moscow hardpoint rotations black ops cold war
Activision
Moscow Hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War.
  1. Metro
  2. Kiosk
  3. Fountain
  4. Boulevard

Nuketown ’84

Nuketown '84 hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War
Activision
Nuketown ’84 hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War.
  1. Street
  2. Green House
  3. Cul De Sac
  4. Yellow House

The Pines

Nuketown '84 hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War
Activision
The Pines hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War.
  1. Fountain
  2. Frencer’s
  3. Eighteen
  4. Arcade

Raid

raid hardpoint rotations black ops cold war
Activision
Raid hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War.
  1. Circle Drive
  2. Kitchen
  3. Garage
  4. The Court
  5. Courtyard

Satellite

Armada hardpoint rotations black ops cold war
Activision
Satellite Hardpoint rotations in Black Ops Cold War.
  1. Satellite
  2. Campfire Cave
  3. Base Camp
  4. Dune Wreckage

As it stands, Checkmate, Crossroads, Garrison, Moscow and Raid are in the CDL rotation, but the arrival of Express could possibly change that going forward.

We’re obviously expecting a number of new maps to arrive throughout the coming months, and with the likes of Raid and Express already being integrated, we should have a very expansive pool of good maps by the time the BOCW year is over.