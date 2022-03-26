Warzone players demand fan-favorite Caldera mode be made permanent

Warzone players are demanding Raven Software make the fan-favorite Caldera Clash mode permanent.

Introduced during Call of Duty: Warzone Pacific Season 2, Caldera Clash is a new game mode where players drop into a deathmatch-style LTM to try and rack up the most kills.

It takes on elements from the classic battle royale and adds features from another mode, Plunder, while tying it all up with a 50v50 to create an experience the community can’t get enough of.

Now, Warzone fans are demanding Raven Software make the mode a permanent one.

Warzone players demand Caldera Clash mode be made permanent

Like other modes in Warzone, Caldera Clash is only available for a limited time. This means that players won’t be able to enjoy it forever.

With that in mind, one Warzone player by the name of YeetSauce87 took to the official Call of Duty Warzone subreddit pleading for its permanency, calling it “insane amounts of fun.”

“Can we keep Caldera Clash permanently?” the Reddit user asked. “It is insane amounts of fun and non-stop action. Plz!!”

His suggestion were echoed all across the Reddit post, with many other players wanting the same.

“Clash, plunder, and rebirth solos need to be permanent!” said one. “The only modes I enjoy! No more vanguard bs modes.”

Another added “I’m just glad so many people are jumping on this bandwagon. Clash (and before that, Rumble) have always been my favorite game modes.”

Since game modes in Warzone come and go, getting the fully enjoy them becomes difficult. Only time will tell if Raven Software will decide to change that.