Warzone players demand counter for “annoying” Vanguard fire ammunition

Warzone players have shared another major grievance with the game’s current state, this time relating to the incredibly frustrating incendiary rounds that are causing just as much chaos in Caldera as they were in Vanguard.

Since Caldera replaced Verdansk back in December of 2021, Warzone players have been disappointed by the state of the Call of Duty battle royale.

Concerns have been raised over RICOCHET with the cheating situation still severe, while frustrations are also being poured out at bugs and glitches that, for many, are ruining matches.

Now, though, players are targeting an intentional change on Raven’s behalf – the addition of Vanguard’s incendiary ammunition into Warzone.

Advertisement

Vanguard players have long been critical of the fire ammunition and incendiary grenades, particularly on Shipment, but Warzone players are now joining the calls to see it removed or, at least, nerfed significantly.

One player called out Raven for adding it to the game, describing it as “annoying as f**k”.

“I came back to Warzone after several months,” they explained. “It looks like there is new fire ammunition for like every weapon? And EVERYONE is using it. EVERYONE. It makes me want to abandon warzone again because it is so annoying.”

Plenty of other players echoed the comments, with one demanding a “hard counter” against the fire ammunition. “Incendiary rounds on the Vanguard guns are OP right now,” they said.

Advertisement

“I am using them for the simple reason that I will get kills that I don’t deserve, like after getting downed, my fire rounds will kill them. EOD (or some other perk) should counter fire rounds and reduce their damage and prevent plating from being interrupted by the damage over time.”

Changes to incendiary rounds do seem a possibility but, for now, players will have to accept the damage they can do.