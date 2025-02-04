Warzone players demand change to deadly equipment as nerf did “nothing”

Call of Duty Warzone players have called for another nerf to a deadly piece of equipment after the last change did “nothing” to bring it down a notch.

Over the years, Warzone has had its fair share of problematic weapons, cosmetics, and equipment items. No one is forgetting the DMR, Gallantry blueprint for the MAC-10, or the original Roze skin anytime soon.

The devs have attempted to clamp down on these issues with different rounds of changes. They’ve rolled out plenty of nerfs to try and push players away from the overpowered items.

In Black Ops 6’s integration, the gas grenades have been a pretty big problem. So much so that they were nerfed in the Season 2 update. However, despite that recent nerf, players want another big tweak.

Warzone fans want another Gas Grenade nerf already

For many players, they believe that the gas grenades lead to too many “cheap” kills and that teammates should also be affected by them.

“They need to change it so that throwing gas affects your teammates too cause right now you can just spam 3 or 6 gas grenades and have your teammates clean up. Super cheap…or at least buff smoke some more again to counter it,” one player said.

“The “nerf” did nothing. They still hit through walls, tick damage is still high, movement slow,” another added, while a further fan questioned if they need to have as many effects as they do.

Other players suggested different changes too. “It should only cause health ticks and the blurry vision and slowed movements to kick in AFTER you’ve been sitting in the gas for like 3 secs or a few ticks, not immediately,” they added.

Given Season 2 only dropped at the end of January, we may have to wait until the mid-season update for these calls to be heard.