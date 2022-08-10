Warzone players demand Champion of Caldera LTM be made permanent

Warzone players are demanding that the Champion of Caldera limited-time mode be made permanent, claiming that it’s a far better version of the regular BR on Caldera.

Warzone has been somewhat of a mixed bag ever since the Vanguard integration and the launch of Warzone Pacific. Fans didn’t quite gel with Caldera the same way they did with Verdansk, and while the introduction of Fortune’s Keep has reignited a lot of players’ love for the game, it’s not quite hit the same heights.

That said, there are always certain new features, modes, weapons, and more that help players fall in love with the game again, and now Champion of Caldera is proving to be incredibly popular.

The LTM was first introduced in Season 3 Reloaded. In the mode, you spawn in with the loadout of your choice rather than looting or waiting for the free loadout drop, in a constantly-closing circle, meaning the action is quicker and campers are quickly wiped out if they decide to sit around too long in the gas.

While the LTM has been in and out of the game frequently since it first launched, players are now requesting that it is made permanent.

“Champion of Caldera Trios is a freaking awesome mode,” said Warzone player chopbustre, adding that it “Needs to stay!”

They added: “My game sense and skill has improved dramatically over the last week. I am a 1 KD player who has upped to 1.6 since I started playing this mode.”

The post received hundreds of upvotes and comments, with most in full agreement that it should become a permanent addition to the game’s playlists.

Whether that actually happens remains to be seen, but with Warzone 2 on the horizon for the end of 2022, it may well be something the devs give more consideration when the new battle royale title arrives alongside Modern Warfare 2.