Warzone players demand “atrocious” weapon balancing rework before Black Ops 6

CoD content creator JGOD argued that Warzone’s meta has been stale this year, saying Raven Software nerfs overpowered weapons every seasonal update without adding viable options in their place.

Every Warzone seasonal update, Raven Software re-balances weapons with buffs and nerfs. This occurs about once every month and shakes up which weapons most players prefer using.

While these patches keep the experience fresh and force users to try new weapons, JGOD argues there is a significant flaw with how the development team has handled weapon rebalancing during MW3’s iteration.

Compared to Warzone 2, JGOd argued, “We’ve had the same or more amount of updates and new season weapons, but it hasn’t led to more variability in the meta.”

To support this claim, JGOD argued that most updates this year have unnecessarily nerfed weapons.

“Obviously, if something is overpowered, you have to nerf it,” JGOD said. “But there are some things in a great spot, feel good, and don’t get any complaints, but still get a nerf.”

This wouldn’t be an issue if less used weapons got a buff to replace the options that get knocked down a peg, but the YouTuber doesn’t believe that a good enough effort has been made in introducing new meta weapons.

For example, the STG is the most popular long-range meta weapon in Season 5. Players expect the AR to get nerfed in the Season 5 Reloade update on Aug. 21, but that might not be the best option.

“They are going to nerf the STG, and it’s going to be like everything else feels like trash,” JGOD said. “Buffing weapons to make the game more fun should be glaringly obvious, but they actively subtract instead, and it doesn’t work.”

Black Ops 6 launches on October 25. Activision has yet to reveal any information about the upcoming battle royale. Still, JGOD hopes that the development team does a better job adding a wide range of weapon options instead of taking them away.



