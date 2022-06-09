Warzone players delighted over early Modern Warfare 2 menu change

Call of Duty Warzone players have discovered a new detail about the game’s start menu which has them excited for Modern Warfare 2’s launch later this year.

Call of Duty Modern Warfare 2 has officially been revealed as the next installment in the massively successful reboot of the original Modern Warfare trilogy.

Alongside Modern Warfare 2, Activision is developing Warzone 2, which is slated to release sometime in 2022.

In the meantime, fans playing the existing Warzone have noticed an exciting new change to the game’s start menu: Call of Duty Cold War and Vanguard have been replaced with Modern Warfare 2.

Warzone start menu featuring Modern Warfare 2

A post on the Call of Duty Warzone subreddit pointed out the change, gaining over 1,700 likes and 200 comments in just one day.

The post, titled “Cold War and Vanguard are gone from the Warzone Launch screen… it’s all Modern Warfare now, baby,” shows the standard Warzone launcher flanked by panels for both Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare.

Players in the comments certainly seem to be ready to move on to Modern Warfare 2, with many glad to see Cold War and Vanguard out of the picture.

“Maybe they can get rid of the Cold War and Vanguard weapons now too,” said user ‘badgersana.’

While most players aren’t as negative toward the move away from Call of Duty’s older titles the overall sentiment is definitely excitement for what comes next.

Still, there’s a chance that players could get a shift back to the early days of Warzone with Warzone 2, as early gameplay details confirmed that it’s being “built from the ground up” with an entirely new engine.

Additionally, the next iteration of Warzone will apparently feature a “play space and new sandbox mode” to space up the battle royale format the game is known for.

However, until Warzone 2 arrives sometime this year fans can still enjoy Warzone and look forward to Modern Warfare 2 as well.