Warzone players delighted as TeeP shows M4A1 might be returning to meta

Nostalgic Call of Duty: Warzone players might be in for a treat, as TeeP brought back the legendary M4A1 following a Season 5 patch and… after pulling off some nasty plays, it just might be meta again.

Warzone’s meta has been in absolute flux for weeks now, as Raven Software continue to unleash update after update adjusting the game’s most popular weapons. And, now, after patches on September 15 and September 23 — Verdansk might be going old school.

In the numerous Season 5 patches, Warzone’s meta ARs and LMGs have gotten nerfed time and time again. And, just as these changes have opened things up for the OG Modern Warfare MP5’s return, the M4 might be making a comeback too.

In a series of clips shared by Warzone streamer and former CoD pro Tyler ‘TeeP’ Polchow, the M4 looks… deadly. And, for the game’s Season 1 players, that is very exciting news.

This guy @TylerTeeP really giving us an excuse to bring back the OG M4 🥰pic.twitter.com/XnxhWWgmrx — DEXERTO Call of Duty Esports News (@DexertoIntel) September 23, 2021

As you can see from TeeP’s clips, the M4 still shreds at medium ranges. With comfortably controlled recoil and a generally nice feel, other guns’ nerfs have given the beloved AR a chance to return.

And in the replies and quote tweets, people showed serious hype over the gun’s performance — some saying “my time has come,” while others were more reminiscent: “This gun reminds me of the best times this game has ever had.”

But it wasn’t just fans who got excited by the M4’s possible return to the meta, as the Two-Time, Dr Disrespect, immediately asked TeeP for the loadout.

Warzone’s OG M4A1 loadout for Season 5

While it’s close to the timeless loadout people remember from Season 1, this one actually opts for an Optic instead:

Muzzle : Monolithic Suppressor

Barrel : Stock M16 Grenadier

Optic : VLK 3.0x

Underbarrel : Commando Foregrip

Magazine: 60 Round Mags

Unlike the original M4, TeeP’s version for Season 5 features Commando instead of Merc Foregrip and a VLK optic instead of iron sights (which usually enabled usage of a Rear Grip).

If you want to mix it up even further, you can replace the VLK with a Corp Combat Holo (especially if you’ve got the Blue Dot reticle) since the gun excels at mid range. Overall though, it’s just nice to see the M4 making a return — whether it’s simply viable or actually meta.