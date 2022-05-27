Warzone players delighted as fan concept added in Season 3 Reloaded

Passion is often rewarded when you put enough time and effort into something that you truly care about — and two Warzone fans saw the fruits of their labor become realized in the Season 3 Reloaded update.

The Season 3 Reloaded update brought some major new additions to Warzone including a reduced lobby size, stim nerfs, and Vanguard AR buffs.

Quality of life improvements were made to the Squad HUD, including a Total Squad Cash counter and an Armor Plate counter.

Possession icons were also added for Gas Mask, Kill Streal, Self-Revive, Keycars, Gulag Entry Tokens, and Redeploy Extraction Tokens. Since the patch dropped, two members of the community have taken credit for first coming up with the ideas.

Advertisement

New Warzone HUD inspired by fan concept

ButterSpeed is a Warzone content creator that made a video series focused on revisions he wants to see implemented into Warzone. The three uploaded videos have 868,000 views combined, as of writing.

The second person is Reddit user Abood_Abuobaid. Both fans created their own suggestion for a new squad HUD, and both creations were used as inspiration for the actual squad HUD change in the Season 3 Reloaded update.

In Burterspeed’s first video titled “The Little Things” which came out in October 2021, he showed an image of a potential UI change to the armor system.

BurterSpeed stated, “communicating with teammates, especially if they are random players, can be pretty challenging.”

Advertisement

The content creator’s solution of adding total team cash, a plate indicator, and icons for items such as the Gas Mask and Kill Streak made it into the actual update.

Read More: Warzone players demand STG nerf after incredible pick rates

BurterSpeed was inspired by the Reddit post below, too, which stated it could be a “very helpful” rework of the HUD.

Abood_Abubaid said in the comments: “I’m glad I was able to be helpful to the community.”

As seen below in the official updated HUD, it combines both ideas into a clean and easy-to-read image.

The tweaked HUD has been received extremely positively by the community and fans are happy that their voices are being heard.

Advertisement

It will be interesting to see if any other fan suggestions are implemented into Warzone or in Modern Warfare 2.