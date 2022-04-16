Warzone players claim Caldera is “slowly dying” following Rebirth Island update

Warzone players have claimed that Caldera is “slowly dying” following the Season 2 Reloaded update, with consistent criticism of the Pacific environment now coupled with new affection for Rebirth Reinforced.

It has now been months since Caldera replaced Verdansk as Warzone’s base battle royale environment, with the Ukrainian-inspired suburbs swapped out for a sun-soaked Pacific Island home to jungles and military bases.

Despite the anticipation that predicated Caldera’s release, many have come to consider it inferior to its predecessor, pointing to the overall flow and some “confusing” decisions from Raven.

That appears to have been cemented by the Season 2 Reloaded update, which overhauled a number of Rebirth Island POIs to make Rebirth Reinforced, a map that now features heavily on the game’s playlist menu.

Pointing to these changes and the encouragement given to players to drop into Rebirth, Redditor WolfHoundJP asked whether it proves Caldera is “slowly dying”, a feeling some players have expressed in recent weeks.

Attached to the question was an image, showing the overwhelming majority of Warzone’s featured playlists encouraging players to drop into Rebirth Island, as opposed to Caldera.

A common response was that Rebirth Island is simply the theme of the recent Rebirth Reinforced event and, with its POIs altered, Raven want to encourage players to drop in. However, others countered this by asking why the battle royale’s main map is not the focus of content.

Plenty also welcomed the Rebirth focus, criticizing Caldera in the process. One said: “I absolutely cannot stand Caldera. I liked the old map better than Rebirth. But something about this new one, I cannot see sh*t. I have a $3k PC and I just cannot see f**king sh*t. I refuse to play on Caldera and since it’s been out I’ve maybe spent 2 hours on it. It’s honestly terrible.”

The Rebirth Island changes have, thankfully, gone down well with the majority of the player base. It means that fans who are not satisfied with Caldera can still invest their time into Warzone ahead of its sequel, thought to be releasing late in 2022.