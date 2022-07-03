Warzone players call for major LMG buffs after AR meta takeover

Alec Mullins . 2 days ago

A weapon introduced in Season 2 has become one of Warzone’s most effective Assault Rifles.

Warzone’s Assault Rifles may be at their strongest point since the game’s early days. As a result, some fans are frustrated that LMGs have largely been left behind with few buffs compared to their compact counterparts.

There are a few notable LMGs in Warzone’s history, but when compared to the legendary names on the AR side of the game, it’s clear that the weapon class has never really stood up.

The Bruen, MG82, and Bren have all had some time in the sun, but they simply don’t carry the deadweight of the rest of the category far enough for fans to feel justified in using them, so now players are calling for a major overhaul.

Warzone fans believe LMGs have been overshadowed in a major way

Activision The BREN has been one of Warzone’s only standout LMGs through the first three years of the game.

The main argument being made in favor of LMGs is that they don’t hold a significant advantage over the AR class in any way despite having the built-in drawbacks of lower movement speed and slow reloads.

One passionate fan pointed the blame at Vanguard’s ten attachment system which they claim makes it too easy to cover up a gun’s flaws.

As a result, the system makes every AR a viable option while never doing the same for the literal big guns.

That same fan went on to ask why anyone would bother lugging around an LMG if the ARs are going to continue to have all of the utility and power they currently do.

“The whole LMG class has been dead content outside of 3 months in the last 2 years,” they remarked.

The hope of many is that things change with the release of Modern Warfare 2 and that Warzone’s weapon design is restructured in full.

If there was ever a time to bring sweeping changes to the meta, a brand new incarnation of the game would certainly be the time to do it, but it remains to be seen if the community will get their wish.