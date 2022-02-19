Warzone player’s bunker trap is one of the most genius tactics ever

Warzone players are always looking to humiliate their enemies in spectacular ways, and now, one CoD player has utilized Caldera’s bunkers to trap unsuspecting enemies.

Caldera’s addition to Warzone initially got off to a rocky start, but it seems the tropical-based map is leading a new renaissance, as players begin to prefer it over Verdansk.

While the map still has its fair share of glitches and issues to be ironed out, players are taking advantage of the map’s POIs, often leading to inventive victories.

Now, one player has crafted their own meticulous method to trap players using Caldera’s bunkers.

Warzone player’s “Bunker Meta” is incredible

CoD content creator BizarreBandit showcased their method for dunking on Warzone players, which involves utilizing bunkers located on the beaches of Caldera. Dropping into a fresh match, the YouTuber laid out their idea as they wanted to trap an enemy down in one of the bunkers.

“So I think only one person went for the bunker. Gonna wait and see how it goes down. Grab the vehicle, plug the hole” they explained as they loomed over their unsuspecting victim.

After lurking over their enemy in the air, Bandit acted quickly to execute a key element of the plan: secure the Big Bertha truck and plug the hole.

With the Big Bertha commandeered, they blocked off the exit for the underground bunker, causing their enemy to panic. “If they have a Gas Can, they can easily get out” added Bandit, though, that wasn’t the case. After successfully destroying Bandit’s Bertha, the CoD content creator claimed the spoils of war by eliminating them instantly.

With all the loot already acquired and any potential threats dealt with by the enemy, Bandit’s “smoke break” was clearly a resounding success.

We’ll have to wait and see if the tactic becomes widespread, but if you drop into a bunker, keep an eye out for illegally parked Berthas.