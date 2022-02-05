Warzone players blast Raven as Buy Station crashing glitch continues

Warzone players are still finding themselves frustrated as the game’s Buy Station glitch continues to ruin the game for many, despite Raven Software’s best attempts to rectify it.

Within the growing list of devastating Warzone bugs and glitches, the freezing Buy Station problem is by far one of the most irritating. Originally appearing back in August 2021, many players thought Raven Software have dealt with the issue through various updates.

Unfortunately, the glitch managed to hang around in-game, despite a January’s patch that sought to eliminate it, and players are firing back at the developers for not handling the issue.

Advertisement

Warzone players flame “serious issues” amid buy station chaos

The issue of the freezing Buy Station has been the downfall of many Warzone players, and now, Redditor Due-Entrepreneur-641 is demanding the devs “fix the buy station glitch.”

Read More: Shroud gives verdict on Apex Legends’ new Control mode for Season 12

“They finally fix the loadouts. But that won’t make a difference if you lag out and aren’t able to buy anything at the buy station,” the annoyed player continued. Despite showing some admiration for Warzone they noted that it has “serious issues that needed to be fixed.”

Joining the rallying cry for an urgent fix, players are sharing their anger over the situation. Redditor T7MMU took aim at Raven Software, saying “it’s laughable how useless they are as a developer.”

Advertisement

Others have suggested abandoning Warzone forever is the best port of call: “Pro tip: delete the game, I quit this trash game because I was so frustrated with bugs and glitches, unplayable.”

Many players, like Redditor Remcroft, have unfortunately suffered through the glitch multiple times: “Just happened again for the twentieth time. It’s so game-breaking I’m shocked it’s still not fixed.”

Season Two of CoD: Vanguard and Warzone have both been delayed to allow the developers to polish the titles, but the list of issues just seems to keep getting longer.