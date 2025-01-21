Warzone players blame one big issue for the game’s struggles

Warzone players have agreed that one big problem is at fault for the game’s declining player count.

Warzone isn’t a good spot right now. Since the integration with Black Ops 6 the number of players has dropped and some of Warzone’s top streamers are taking a break until the game improves.

There have been many problems causing the numbers to drop, from the constant cheating issues to new bugs appearing with every update, players have had enough.

Article continues after ad

Now, players have realized that the larger problem causing Warzone to struggle is that it integrates a new Call of Duty game every year and the game doesn’t feel consistent.

Warzone’s constant changes are killing the game

This point was brought up in YouTuber Jackfrags video on January 20, his first Warzone video in over two months. In the video, Jackfrags says that Warzone integrating with a new Call of Duty every year is detrimental to the battle royale (Timestamp 4:00).

Article continues after ad

“This is a big issue. Every year, a new CoD game releases and they integrate that into Warzone. The result of this is there is no thru-line and base understanding for the gameplay, which confuses players.”

Article continues after ad

Jackfrags says that this process results in “too much pulling and pushing” between the developers, and eventually Warzone keeps taking “one step forward, and three steps back.”

Other Warzone fans agree. In a Reddit post discussing the video, one player said “His point about Warzone being inconsistent is what hit me the most…Going from a slower pace to faster pacing then to even slower pacing then to an even faster pace made Warzone such a frustrating experience.”

Article continues after ad

Many felt the same, saying that “the game felt more worked out prior to BO6s integration” and “WZ1 worked because it was ultimately simple.”

The return of Verdansk will be a crucial moment for Warzone’s future, but until then fans will have to look forward to the changes coming in Season 2.