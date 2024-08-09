Warzone players bash “useless” update that does nothing to fight cheaters

Warzone players have hit out at the newest update in the battle royale’s fight against cheaters, with some calling it “useless” for most players.

When Warzone was overrun by cheaters, plenty of Call of Duty fans begged for an anti-cheat system. They got their wish when the battle royale devs introduced RICOCHET, but there are still plenty of issues.

Most recently, PC players who were using cheats had been able to disguise themselves as console users through Xbox Game Pass. While the devs cracked down on that practice, hackers have still caused chaos.

As a result, the devs have continued to roll out ban waves and anti-cheat updates. In their newest bid to tackle the problems, they shut down some lobby scraping apps. These apps allow players to check which players are in the lobby, making boosting easier. Now, RICOCHET will kick anyone who it detects using these apps.

However, players aren’t sold on it. “If it doesn’t fight aimbotters and wallhackers, I couldn’t care less,” one player bemoaned. “Who the f*ck cares about stream sniping. What a useless update,” another added.

On the flip side, some argued that the app was “fine”, hurt no one,” and that their priorities were in the wrong place. “​​Focus on real cheaters rather than WZ agent app users,” one said.

“One of the few tools to combat actual cheaters. This is unbelievable. They will do anything except have a working anti-cheat,” commented another player.

Other players urged the devs to focus on other additions, such as console-only lobbies. “Haven’t played in a year but this seems useless. Maybe try combating the hackers? People have been asking for console-only crossplay forever,” one chimed in.

Some fans have also asked for fixes to the incorrect shadow bans that have been rolled out over the last few weeks. “It’s a broken system. It only hurts the legit paying players that are wrongfully put into restricted matchmaking over and over,” another said.