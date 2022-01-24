Warzone players baffled by mysterious missing building on Caldera map

Call of Duty: Warzone players have found that the minimap lists a gigantic building on it, but if you actually visit the spot, there’s actually nothing there.

When the integration between Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone was confirmed, plenty of fans were excited to see the battle royale get a major shake-up and move away from the familiar setting of Verdansk.

The launch of Warzone Pacific, and the introduction of Caldera, has been a little rocky, however. There is a myriad of issues plaguing the battle royale currently, with everything from texture glitches turning it into Roblox, hackers being able to fly around in vehicles, and hit registration causing headaches once again.

Away from that, players have also stumbled onto something of a headscratcher, as they’ve found a spot on the map that doesn’t line up with the minimap itself.

The unusual discovery was highlighted by Redditor Butterflychunks, who pointed out that towards Mines, there is a pretty large building listed on the minimap.

While it may look perfect for an early game loot run, or even as a place to hunker down for a bit, it doesn’t actually exist. If you head to the location, there are smaller things there, but no giant building.

It’s something that nobody has quite been able to put their finger on either. “Had a final circle over here the other day. I marked this spot on the map as our destination. I was a bit surprised when I got close and realized we needed to find an alternative,” noted Redditor TheBruiser86.

Other Warzone fans chimed in with their theories about the spot, with some noting it might be an underground secret for later down the road.

Of course, it isn’t exactly a game-breaking issue, but it is a pretty confusing one. So, maybe, Raven will clear things up before long.