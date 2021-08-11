Warzone players are using Overwolf tracker app to analyze lobby strength

Without a ranked playlist, Call of Duty: Warzone remains a guessing game for players. But there are services which allow you to see what you’re playing against, and Overwolf has gained attention as it can give lobby strength data in real time.

It can be hard to know how much you are, or are not, improving in Warzone — as facing a high K/D lobby can ruin confidence (and, vice versa, facing an easy lobby can be a serious ego boost). So players understandably want to know what they’re up against and turn to numerous services to help them do so.

While the CoD Companion app lets you see you and your teammates’ statistics in lobbies after matches, it doesn’t let you see the lifetime statistics of everyone you faced. That’s where tracker apps come in, and where Overwolf has made a serious presence recently.

How to use Overwolf’s Warzone Tracker

In order to see who’s in your Warzone lobby, you’ll first need to download a Warzone stats tracker. Simply follow the steps below to add Warzone Tracker to your desktop.

Head over to overwolf.com Click on ‘Warzone Tracker’. Select the ‘download’ option. Once downloaded, simply link Warzone Tracker to your Warzone account. Open the Warzone Tracker app and boot up Warzone. When you’ve joined a lobby, hit ‘Alt+L’ to bring up all the live player information.

Unlike some of the other sites, Overwolf can be used in real-time so you can apparently see how weak or strong your lobbies are as you’re dropping in. This can be mighty helpful, as players can adjust their aggression to match the caution necessitated by the strength of their enemies.

While Overwolf’s Warzone Tracker can’t help you get better at clicking heads, it does allow players to be more analytical when it coms to their gameplay. The more information, the merrier, after all.