Warzone players are convinced the Ghost perk is still broken - Dexerto

Warzone players are convinced the Ghost perk is still broken

Published: 26/Dec/2020 16:02 Updated: 28/Dec/2020 11:14

by Joe Craven
Heartbeat Sensor next to Spotter in Warzone
Infinity Ward/Activision

Call of Duty: Warzone players are still convinced that the Ghost perk is not operating as it should in the battle royale, despite developers insisting that issues are purely visual and the perk is functioning perfectly. 

Warzone, as was to be expected with any battle royale of its size, has been plagued by bugs and glitches in the months since its launch. From the infamous ‘demon gun glitch’ to ‘infinite stim’, it’s fair to say that all players will have been affected by an issue from time to time.

One feature around which a few glitches (and much discussion) has taken place is the Ghost perk. Designed to hide players from enemy UAVs, it can be acquired by selecting a class with it equipped from a Loadout Drop.

However, much debate has taken place about its strength and particularly how it interacts with Heartbeat Sensors.

Infinity Ward
The Heartbeat Sensor has been controversial in Warzone because of its strength.

In short, Heartbeat Sensors are not supposed to be able to display player locations if the player is using Ghost. However, killcams have been showing enemies using the sensors, with the eliminated player showing up despite using Ghost.

Developers Infinity Ward have previously stated that it is merely a graphical killcam glitch, and that players are not being picked up by sensors if they are running Ghost. That hasn’t convinced players, though.

Redditor ‘u/RealUserID’ posted: “Heartbeat detects through Ghost perk again. I just watched on the replay. Guy holding HBS out. Only one dot blips… exactly where I was, he turns and finds me exactly where it shows.”

[BUG] Heartbeat detects through Ghost perk again. (S1:CW Dec26) from r/CODWarzone

Some respondents were quick to comment that it is a visual bug, and it only appears on killcams. Others however, argued that it is still occurring far too frequently to be a visual bug.

“I’ve heard people say this but like [original poster] I’ve watched people use the sensor, see me on it, and turn specifically to where it was looking for me,” one said. “Could be a crazy coincidence but doesn’t feel like it.”

“I noticed the same thing since the update,” another echoed. “People just said to me too that the players are cheating or that it’s just a visual glitch (because it was at some point a few months back), but I am completely certain that you are right and sometimes ghost simply does not work. I have seen too many killcams like this.”

Infinity Ward maintains that the issue is a visual bug in killcams only, but some users allege it has been happening too frequently for their liking. Whether Warzone’s devs will ever release a fix for the visual issues remains to be seen, but it would certainly go a long way to calming players’ concerns.

FaZe Swagg reveals which gun is “way better” than Warzone’s DMR-14

Published: 28/Dec/2020 11:02 Updated: 28/Dec/2020 11:03

by Alex Garton
Youtube: Swagg/Treyarch/Activision

The DMR-14 has been dominating Warzone and is quickly establishing itself as the most powerful weapon in the game. However, Kristopher ‘FaZe Swagg’ Lamberson may have found an alternative gun that statistically does more damage than the DMR.

Warzone’s Season 1 update has been released for just under two weeks and players have finally figured out which Black Ops Cold War weapons are the strongest.

One Black Ops Cold War gun that is garnering a bit of a reputation in Warzone is the DMR-14. The weapon has an insane amount of damage and is pinpoint accurate with the Axial Arms 3x optic. This has led a lot of Warzone players to make the DMR their default loadout and label it as the most overpowered gun in the game.

Well, FaZe Swagg has claimed he has found another Warzone weapon that’s “like the DMR-14, but way better”.

FaZe Swagg reveals better alternative to DMR-14

In his latest YouTube video, FaZe Swagg has revealed he has found another Warzone weapon that outperforms the DMR-14. Although this is a bold claim, he backs it up with a 31 kill game and even provides a full loadout for the weapon.

The gun itself is the Type 63, another tactical rifle added with the integration of Black Ops Cold War to Warzone. Swagg claims the weapon is significantly stronger than the DMR: “it literally kills faster than the DMR… it’s nuts you guys gotta see it, if you don’t believe me, try this gun out.”

Topic Start at 1:02

As Swagg states in the video, the Type 63 has a faster time to kill with shots to the body compared to the DMR. This arguably makes the weapon more consistent in short to medium range gunfights. However, it’s worth noting that the DMR performs better at longer range and does more damage with shots to the head.

Ultimately, both of the weapons do different jobs extremely well. Rather than picking between the two, having both of them in your arsenal to choose from would be the best idea.

Luckily for us, Swagg provides his exact loadout for the Type 63 during the video. There’s no doubt this combination of attachments on the weapon will help you dominate your Warzone games.

FaZe Swagg Type 63 loadout
Youtube: Swagg
Swagg has over 2 million subscribers on YouTube.

Here are the attachments you’ll want to equip to use Swagg’s Type 63:

  • Muzzle: GRU Silencer
  • Barrel: 16.4 Rapid Fire
  • Underbarrel: Spetsnaz Ergonomic Grip
  • Ammunition: 38 Rnd Speed Mag
  • Optic: Axial Arms 3x

Don’t waste any time, jump into game and try out Swagg’s Type 63 for yourself. See if you think it outperforms the DMR, or if it’s just a situational weapon for close to medium range gunfights.

Either way, hopefully, this has given you another powerful loadout to take into your Warzone games.