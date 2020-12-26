Logo
Warzone players are convinced the Ghost perk is still broken

Published: 26/Dec/2020 16:02 Updated: 28/Dec/2020 4:39

by Joe Craven
Heartbeat Sensor next to Spotter in Warzone
Infinity Ward/Activision

Call of Duty: Warzone players are still convinced that the Ghost perk is not operating as it should in the battle royale, despite developers insisting that issues are purely visual and the perk is functioning perfectly. 

Warzone, as was to be expected with any battle royale of its size, has been plagued by bugs and glitches in the months since its launch. From the infamous ‘demon gun glitch’ to ‘infinite stim’, it’s fair to say that all players will have been affected by an issue from time to time.

One feature around which a few glitches (and much discussion) has taken place is the Ghost perk. Designed to hide players from enemy UAVs, it can be acquired by selecting a class with it equipped from a Loadout Drop.

However, much debate has taken place about its strength and particularly how it interacts with Heartbeat Sensors.

Infinity Ward
The Heartbeat Sensor has been controversial in Warzone because of its strength.

In short, Heartbeat Sensors are not supposed to be able to display player locations if the player is using Ghost. However, killcams have been showing enemies using the sensors, with the eliminated player showing up despite using Ghost.

Developers Infinity Ward have previously stated that it is merely a graphical killcam glitch, and that players are not being picked up by sensors if they are running Ghost. That hasn’t convinced players, though.

Redditor ‘u/RealUserID’ posted: “Heartbeat detects through Ghost perk again. I just watched on the replay. Guy holding HBS out. Only one dot blips… exactly where I was, he turns and finds me exactly where it shows.”

[BUG] Heartbeat detects through Ghost perk again. (S1:CW Dec26) from r/CODWarzone

Some respondents were quick to comment that it is a visual bug, and it only appears on killcams. Others however, argued that it is still occurring far too frequently to be a visual bug.

“I’ve heard people say this but like [original poster] I’ve watched people use the sensor, see me on it, and turn specifically to where it was looking for me,” one said. “Could be a crazy coincidence but doesn’t feel like it.”

“I noticed the same thing since the update,” another echoed. “People just said to me too that the players are cheating or that it’s just a visual glitch (because it was at some point a few months back), but I am completely certain that you are right and sometimes ghost simply does not work. I have seen too many killcams like this.”

Infinity Ward maintains that the issue is a visual bug in killcams only, but some users allege it has been happening too frequently for their liking. Whether Warzone’s devs will ever release a fix for the visual issues remains to be seen, but it would certainly go a long way to calming players’ concerns.

Call of Duty cosplayers pack a punch as fan-favorite Warzone Operators

Published: 28/Dec/2020 4:51

by Brad Norton
Warzone cosplayer
Activision / Instagram: maryydixon

Two popular Warzone Operators have been brought to life in staggering detail thanks to a split-image photoshoot from a Russian cosplaying duo.

Modern Warfare provided dozens of unique character skins to pick and choose from in Warzone. With a wide range of Operators and a number of variants for each, you’re free to pick your own style in Verdansk.

The introduction of Black Ops Cold War’s unique Operators only added more options to the mix. Taking on some of the most popular picks, Russian cosplayers ‘maryydixon’ and ‘syst3m_3rr0r’ settled on Mara and Nikto respectively.

Both were available in Season One of the Modern Warfare cycle and both come equipped ready for combat. With sturdy armor and some big weapons by their side, here’s how the two costume designs came out.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Mary (@maryydixon)

While these particular Operators have an assortment of unique looks, the cosplay collab showed them both in their original form. Mara’s exact outfit has been recreated with every bell and whistle attached.

From her many gadget pouches to her dark eyeliner, no stone was left unturned with this costume. Even on the finer levels, you can see scratches and marks on her equipment as to show her experience in the field.

For Nikto’s design, absolutely no skin is made visible, just like his in-game counterpart. There’s some form of armor covering the cosplayer from head to toe.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Your Future Boyfriend (@syst3m_3rr0r)

Whether it’s his mask or his thick sleeves, he’s ready for just about anything Verdansk could throw at him.

Together, the duo posed in the exact way they appear in Warzone. Angling their weapons in the same direction and matching their expressions, this collaborative shot brought the Coalition and the Allegiance together like never before.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Your Future Boyfriend (@syst3m_3rr0r)

From Resident Evil to Rainbow Six, this pro cosplay duo has covered a variety of iconic characters with the same level of detail. Though with such a striking resemblance to their chosen Operators, it could just be a matter of time until we see their next Call of Duty cosplays. 

You can check through their full history of costumes on their individual Instagram accounts.