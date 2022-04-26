 Warzone players annoyed by loadout drop change ahead of Season 3 - Dexerto
Warzone players annoyed by loadout drop change ahead of Season 3

Published: 26/Apr/2022 10:18

by Connor Bennett
Warzone loadout drop in Caldera
Activision

Warzone

Call of Duty: Warzone players have voiced their frustrations with the loadout change coming just ahead of Season 3, with some suggesting it disrupts the pacing of matches. 

While the typical battle royale formula has been about dropping in, grabbing whatever loot you can off the floor, and then moving into fights, Warzone changed that a bit with the introduction of loadouts and loadout drops.

Even though you can buy your own loadout drop, there are a few free ones that drop throughout the game – making them a hot commodity for players who want to rack up kills, given that they can camp the drop and wait for unsuspecting players.

The timings of these free drops have been altered again recently in Warzone, and some players aren’t all that happy about it, and they’d like to see things changed before long.

player taking cover behind a loadout box in warzone
Activision
The timing of loadout drops has been a constant issue since the Vanguard integration.

The timing of the first free drop was changed in the April 19th update, bringing it into play within the first few minutes of the match. This has caused frustrations for players who’ve experienced enemies camping it right off the rip.

“I wish it dropped a couple minutes later instead of within 2 minutes of the game starting, I think that would balance it out better,” suggested Redditor Bwash407, who complained about running into players who’d camped the drop for at least 10 minutes.

Other players suggested that the new timing “disincentivizes landing hot” and “ruins the early game” as players aren’t fighting over loot. “It’s too quick and promotes people to just camp loadout for kills. There’s no real need to loot/do contract if you get loadout in like 30 seconds,” added ClapBackRat.

Thoughts on the new loadout change? from CODWarzone

For some players, the free loadout isn’t an issue, given that they largely ignore it anyway and just keep away from the fights that occur around it.

However, there is a clear desire for change from some, and they’d like to see a tweak sooner rather than later. Though, that falls on Raven, and we’ll have to wait and see what happens.

