Warzone players angry with “pay to win” Modern Warfare sniper blueprint

Published: 7/Feb/2021 13:52 Updated: 7/Feb/2021 13:55

by Connor Bennett
Warzone player looking down a sniper
Activision

A number of Call of Duty: Warzone players have hit out at another “pay to win” weapon after noticing that an HDR sniper blueprint lets players see a whole lot more while zoomed in. 

As Warzone has continued to surge in popularity, the developers have kept the battle royale filled with new content in the form of new weapons, cosmetics, and game modes. 

However, there have been plenty of issues with items that come from the in-game item shop. Players have complained that certain blueprints actually give weapons a damage boost compared to their base version, while some skins have let users literally go invisible at long-range. 

With the switch to Black Ops Cold War weapons, some of the Modern Warfare items have taken a backseat, but players have reignited an argument around a HDR blueprint being “pay to win.”

The Oceanographer blueprint in Warzone
Activision
The Oceanographer blueprint is from Modern Warfare, but its been causing issues.

The Blueprint in question is the Oceanographer for the HDR sniper. The bright skin isn’t the issue, but rather the variable zoom scope that is on the rifle.

As Reddit user aur0n shows, compared to the stock HDR, the scope doesn’t blackout the area around where the player is zooming in. Instead, it shows everything that’s there.

It’s not quite an aimbot-like advantage, of course, but it does allow players to get a better read on what’s around them. For example, if an enemy sneaks up on a player using the stock scope, they might not be able to see them. Whereas, with the Oceanographer blueprint, they could. 

Since we had some talk about "pay to win" wepons with difference stats in the store, can we please talk about the HDR and the benefits it has with the CDL/Oceanographer blueprint? from CODWarzone

“I know it’s not as broken as the MAC-10 with increased base stats like we had some weeks ago, but I still find it unfair that people who shopped the HDR in the store have a better weapon (with peripheral vision) than others that don’t want to spend money on it,” the Redditor added. 

“This has always been an issue and gave up complaining about it. The black peripheral is a huge downside compared to the blueprint,” another noted. 

Given that it’s a Modern Warfare weapon, and the blueprint is slightly old at this point, it’s unknown if a change will be made. We’ll just have to wait and see.

Game-breaking God mode glitch returns to ruin Warzone Armored Royale LTM

Published: 7/Feb/2021 11:18

by Joe Craven
Warzone Armored Royale Image
Activision

Fans of Call of Duty: Warzone have been left scratching their heads once again, as another ‘god mode’ glitch, giving players invincibility and invisibility, plagues the Armored Royale LTM. 

Warzone fans have become more than accustomed to bugs and glitches in the game, with many vocalizing their frustrations with the game’s development teams.

Some accuse them of being too slow to fix problems, as well as causing more issues with unrelated patches. Hitmarkers, for example, broke following the February 6 update, which fixed the return of the infinite stim glitch. 

Following the merger with Black Ops Cold War back on December 16, an invisibility glitch reared its ugly head in Warzone. This enabled players to become completely hidden, all while firing and attacking enemies as normal. It was promptly patched, but an even worse glitch has now become prevalent in the Armored Royale playlist.

Warzone Armored Royale Trucks
Activision
Armored Royale features Cargo Trucks offering major reinforcements.

The new glitch, noted by many Reddit users on February 6, shows players not only invisible but also invincible. On the off chance players can find and hit their invisible opponents, they then have to contend with unlimited health. It’s fair to say that it’s a game-breaking bug, plaguing the Armored Royale LTM.

One player shared a clip from a late-game, jumping down a rocky outcrop for cover. They are then downed and killed by an unseen enemy. The killcam then rubs salt into the wound, showing an opponent straight ahead of the player and simply invisible.

The caption claims it’s the second time that particular glitch has been encountered following the February 6 update.

Invisibility glitch back? This was my second encounter after update (0:12) from CODWarzone

There were plenty of other posts, all suggesting that the glitch is particularly prevalent in Armored Royale. It’s not currently clear whether it’s plaguing other playlists, like standard modes. Certain posts about the glitch have since been removed from the Warzone subreddit, for unclear reasons.

Hopefully, given the significant issues caused by the bug, we will see a swift patch from Raven Software. While helicopters were identified as a cause following the BOCW merger, it’s not currently obvious what is behind the game-breaking god mode glitch. The only thing that’s clear is that it’s worse than ever, and ruining matches for innocent players.