Warzone players angry over no recoil & aim assist mods ruining matches

Call of Duty fans have called on Modern Warfare developers to take action against players using mods in Warzone that give extra aim assist, no recoil, rapid-fire, and more.

Following the latest wave of player bans on July 7, which also seemed to have an effect on innocent players, fans of the popular title have been voicing their concerns on the number of hackers in Warzone.

While Infinity Ward has previously provided updates on the number of bans they have dished out, players are now calling on the developers to address the root of this recurring issue.

Warzone players call for cheaters to be banned

Although there has been claims of cheaters in almost every Warzone match, the tools that are allowing players to install these mods have seemingly gone unchecked.

One Warzone player u/Gulaglive explained that there the “XIM, Cronus Zen and Strike packs” would all have to be assessed for the unfair advantages that they can potentially give in-game.

After highlighting the differences with each mod, which are available for both console and PC players, they called for Infinity Ward to find ways of detecting those who use these cheats.

“I hate thinking I got wrecked by a computer instead of raw talent. There's no pride in these people. Why doesn't IW ban them?” Gulaglive added.

The post received a lot of support from other players, who had also encountered their fair share of cheaters, with many calling for Warzone’s competitive integrity to be restored.

Cronus Anti-Recoil vs actual recoil.. unbelievable that ppl use this shit in competitions pic.twitter.com/crRXOChtho — Skadez (@Skadezy) June 19, 2020

The outcry comes not long after clips started to surface of the Cronus' no recoil mods, revealing just how powerful these mods can be in Warzone and Modern Warfare, with even pro players voicing their concerns.

However, despite players calling for ways to detect these cheats, it is unclear just what Infinity Ward has planned to counter these unfair mods.