Warzone players and streamers report invasion of hackers coming back - Dexerto

Published: 14/Oct/2020 18:23

by Tanner Pierce
Activision

While the takedown of one site’s exploits seem to have caused some momentary quiet for a couple weeks, Warzone hackers are apparently making a comeback in a big way, according to a number of players and streamers.

Over the past few weeks, it seemed like hackers in the PC version of Warzone had finally gone down a bit.

One of the primary culprits behind distributing exploits for the game, EngineOwning, stopped releasing hacks for the game and, to some people’s surprise, it appeared to actually curb the number of cheaters. That is, until now.

Now, in mid-October, people are once again noticing a disturbing rise in the number of hackers in Warzone. Some players are claiming that the increase is, once again, possibly due to the aforementioned site, or another similar one, which have apparently made a comeback in some way, shape, or form.

FaZe Pamaj claims he got into a lobby that was hacked, highlighting the fact that there were only 37 people left in the second circle, which is definitely suspicious.

In a reply to Pamaj, former pro player and analyst for the Call of Duty League Joe “MerK” DeLuca claimed that “one of the main sites” for cheating was back up and running.

YouTuber Symfuhny and Twitch streamer SypherPK also took to Twitter to complain about hackers recently, with the former stating that, while the cheaters were gone for a bite, they seem to be back.

These tweets line up with Twitter user @Redrxk’s claims that the site indeed made a comeback, after he interviewed a hacker live on air about the cheats that he was using. According to him, the company rereleased the hacks during the week of October 12, 2020, which is why there’s been such a resurgence.

It’s interesting to point out, however, that if EngineOwning is at fault here, the problem might already be solved. According to some people in the forums, players have been receiving automatic bans if they boot up the game with the new cheat installed.

Currently, the website has downloads for the cheat disabled and, like before, the company has it’s Warzone/Modern Warfare cheats labeled as “detected”, which means that Infinity Ward and Activision can see players using these cheats.

Right now, it’s unknown what’s to become of the situation, but if there’s any updates, you can be sure to find them here on Dexerto.

Warzone Halloween bundles leaked: Texas Chainsaw Massacre & Saw packs

Published: 14/Oct/2020 15:38

by Jacob Hale
Modern Warfare Warzone zombies
Activision

Halloween is fast approaching, and some spooky new cosmetics have leaked, bringing two of the biggest ever horror franchises to Modern Warfare & Warzone with Saw and Texas Chainsaw Massacre.

For seasonal celebrations, we’ll often see Call of Duty implement fitting changes to its games, with new items or game modes for occasions such as Christmas or, in this instance Halloween.

It’s no different this year, as Halloween is hot on everyone’s minds, and it looks like you’re going to be able to mark the occasion by dressing up as some of the most iconic characters in horror. Not to mention bringing a fresh load of cosmetics such as calling cards and stickers to your inventory.

If you’re a horror fan, particularly of the Saw franchise and Texas Chainsaw Massacre, you might want to have a look at what’s in store.

Modern Warfare horror mask
Activision
Call of Duty appears to be fully embracing spooky season in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

The following cosmetics popped up on the reliable COD Tracker website, which automatically pulls different bundles, weapons and more as soon as they’re added into the Modern Warfare and Warzone data, that isn’t always immediately available to regular customers.

There are apparently 27 cosmetic bundles following the October 13 update, with many of them based around the Halloween theme, but the two that stand out are the Saw and Texas Chainsaw Massacre Operator Packs.

Both will be available for 2,400 CoD Points whenever they drop. As with most Operator Packs, each of these will provide an Operator skin, a new melee weapon, gun blueprints, sprays, calling cards and more — take a look at what’s available in each below.

There isn’t yet a date set for when these bundles will become available, but with Halloween barely weeks away, expect to see them appear in the store sooner rather than later.

There will also be a number of free Halloween bundles during the Haunting of Verdansk event if these leaks are anything to go by, so you can get in on the action even if you don’t want to spend money on the Saw or Texas Chainsaw Massacre packs, so keep one eye on the store over the next couple of weeks.