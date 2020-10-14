Warzone players and streamers report invasion of hackers coming back - Dexerto

While the takedown of one site’s exploits seem to have caused some momentary quiet for a couple weeks, Warzone hackers are apparently making a comeback in a big way, according to a number of players and streamers.

Over the past few weeks, it seemed like hackers in the PC version of Warzone had finally gone down a bit.

One of the primary culprits behind distributing exploits for the game, EngineOwning, stopped releasing hacks for the game and, to some people’s surprise, it appeared to actually curb the number of cheaters. That is, until now.

Now, in mid-October, people are once again noticing a disturbing rise in the number of hackers in Warzone. Some players are claiming that the increase is, once again, possibly due to the aforementioned site, or another similar one, which have apparently made a comeback in some way, shape, or form.

yeah supposedly one of the main sites is back up — MerK (@JoeDeLuca) October 14, 2020

FaZe Pamaj claims he got into a lobby that was hacked, highlighting the fact that there were only 37 people left in the second circle, which is definitely suspicious.

In a reply to Pamaj, former pro player and analyst for the Call of Duty League Joe “MerK” DeLuca claimed that “one of the main sites” for cheating was back up and running.

YouTuber Symfuhny and Twitch streamer SypherPK also took to Twitter to complain about hackers recently, with the former stating that, while the cheaters were gone for a bite, they seem to be back.

it was good for like a week or 2 but today was rough — Sym (@Symfuhny) October 13, 2020

Had fun playing with the boys again though, was lowkey frying after having not played for 2+ months. — SypherPK (@SypherPK) October 13, 2020

These tweets line up with Twitter user @Redrxk’s claims that the site indeed made a comeback, after he interviewed a hacker live on air about the cheats that he was using. According to him, the company rereleased the hacks during the week of October 12, 2020, which is why there’s been such a resurgence.

sooo, here it is yall. Engine Owning is the hack he was talking about. He was running walls live. Asked him some questions about the hack. We are feeling the cheaters because this company just re-released a cheat this week he said. @ATVIAssist Please RT to spread awareness pic.twitter.com/NbhxhaYH2W — Red (@Redrxk) October 13, 2020

It’s interesting to point out, however, that if EngineOwning is at fault here, the problem might already be solved. According to some people in the forums, players have been receiving automatic bans if they boot up the game with the new cheat installed.

Currently, the website has downloads for the cheat disabled and, like before, the company has it’s Warzone/Modern Warfare cheats labeled as “detected”, which means that Infinity Ward and Activision can see players using these cheats.

Right now, it’s unknown what’s to become of the situation, but if there’s any updates, you can be sure to find them here on Dexerto.