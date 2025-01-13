Warzone players accuse devs of “not caring” following latest update

A lack of substantial changes in the latest Warzone update has players questioning how much the devs care about improving the battle royale.

Since a weapon balancing update on December 10, there haven’t been any substantial updates for Warzone. Before leaving for vacation, Raven Software promised Anti-Cheat, performance, and movement improvements ‘shortly’ after the holidays.

The development team followed through and delivered an update on January 3 that increased mantling speed and added the ability to open doors while sprinting.

However, the patch failed to address cheating and performance concerns, which has caused some streamers and other players to quit the battle royale.

In the face of declining player count numbers, some Warzone fans thought the January 13 update would finally deliver what they have been waiting for, but the wait continues.

Here is a complete look at everything that changed in the January 13 update.

Fixed an issue where loading screens were causing instances of freezing or crashing.

Fixed an issue with bullet trajectory on the AMR Mod 4.

Fixed an issue in Resurgence where a player dying out of bounds would lose functionality of their field upgrades and killstreaks.

Fixed an issue where models weren’t visible for ammo boxes, self revives, and throwing knives.

Fixed an issue where players would not have a death icon when dying to Red Light Green Light.

Warzone content creator Swagg read the patch notes to his chat during a stream and sat in silent disbelief after finishing because he couldn’t believe that was everything.

“Seems they don’t care about their game anymore,” a disgruntled fan responded.

“Don’t be surprised anymore”, a second commenter added. “They don’t care about what we’re saying when people keep throwing money at them.”

If there is any silver lining from this update, you no longer need to worry about the annoying glitch that caused Ranked Players to get suspended after their game crashed.

In saying that, players impacted by the crashing glitch weren’t compensated for the Skill Rating they lost, and the January 13 update didn’t help restore that negative public sentiment.

