Warzone player trapped between two rocks manages to accidentally get a win

Sometimes the best Warzone highlights come from unintentionally pulling off something great – a perfect example being a player winning while stuck between two rocks.

In Warzone’s final few weeks, players are making the most of their time. Whether that be trying new loadouts or pulling off tricks, there is still plenty to do and discover before Warzone 2 releases.

For all there is to love about the original Warzone experience, the battle royale has its fair share of blemishes. More recently, a fog bug made it impossible to see enemies, and another glitch deployed players into outer space.

Fortunately, some bugs create memorable moments rather than make you want to break your controller or keyboard. One lucky Warzone player experienced every emotion while getting stuck between two rocks during a match.

Activision Warzone is coming to an end with the arrival of Warzone 2.

Warzone player pulls off a miraculous victory

Everything could have gone horribly wrong after Reddit user young_K0be got stuck on a rock. Instead, they kept composed in a tense situation, picking up a Precision Air Strike and a Gas Mask beside them.

The clever Warzone player equipped their mask and then perfectly placed a Precision Airstrike to secure the 19-kill victory.

One player responded, “Look at the big brain on this guy. Well done!”

Another user added, “holy crap, that’s awesome.”

Apparently, other players have suffered a similar fate, as another user claimed, “I have been stuck in that exact spot.”

The next time you find yourself stuck between a rock and a hard place, this method may not work for everyone, but you never know.